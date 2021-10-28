Ontario will not include COVID-19 in the list of mandatory immunizations, chief doctor confirms

Ontario will not require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school and will not add the vaccine to the list of mandatory immunizations, which includes diseases such as polio and measles, says the province’s top doctor.

The vaccine will not be integrated intoLaw on immunization of school students“At the moment,” said the chief of health medicine Dr. Kieran Moore at a news conference Thursday.

“We need to look at the trends and the ongoing threat of this virus. If it continues season after season and is a constant threat, at that point we will look into it with the government … Currently our goal was to improve outbreak management within schools and to enable local public health agencies to have the data they need at their fingertips to be able to respond to outbreaks. “

The news comes after Ontario reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as it announced it was removing capacity limits for outdoor events, such as Memorial Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades, as well as expanding testing options. for students and school staff.

Moore said that as Ontario gets closer to its goal of vaccinating against COVID-19, it must also prepare for the upcoming flu season, “which also has the potential to create serious illness and have a serious impact on the system.” of our healthcare “.

How serious the flu season will be and when it will peak is not known, Moore said, adding that the best defense is to get the flu vaccine.

Vaccines are currently available for higher risk groups. All Ontarians will be able to use the flu vaccine starting in November for anyone two years of age and older.

Most external capacity limits lift

In addition to organized outdoor events, external capacity limits are also being removed in most other sectors, such as fairs and festivals, outdoor areas of museums and zoos, and ski hills as well as other outdoor recreational facilities. a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine. said Elliott.

Outdoor social gatherings are still limited to 100 people and outdoor capacity limits at nightclubs remain in place.

Other regulatory changes include the removal of a requirement that vehicles stay two feet apart at entry or exit points by car.

Several cities, including Toronto, have already chosen not to do a traditional Santa Claus parade with crowds this year.

The province announced Thursday that it will provide a supply of in-house testing kits for all publicly funded schools starting in mid-November, as well as increasing rapid testing requirements for unvaccinated staff.

PSW salary increases were extended until March

The province also said Thursday that it is extending a temporary pay rise for more than 150,000 publicly funded personal support workers by the end of March.

The increase of two to three dollars per hour was introduced last October and would expire at the end of the month.

The province brought growth in an effort to attract new employees and retain existing ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. The province said the expansion would cost $ 373 million.

Skilled workers in home and community care and long-term care have their salaries increased by $ 3, as people provide personal and direct support for children, community and social services.

Personal support staff at hospitals have a temporary increase of $ 2 per hour.

Physician excluded from practice for vaccine exemptions

Also, a doctor in Ontario who was barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines has now had her license suspended.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons says it has suspended Dr.’s registration certificate. Rochagne Kilian.

He said the move was made under legislation that allows him to issue such orders when there is evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to the risk of injury or injury.

Public college records list Chilean as a family doctor in Owen Sound. She has the right to appeal the interim injunction of the panel to the courts.

Earlier this month, the college imposed restrictions on the granting of medical exemptions to Chileans and Drs. Mark Trozzi.

3 other COVID-related deaths

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily cases in Ontario remained stable at 366.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of three other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 9,865.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from daily provincial government update :

New school-related cases: 80, including 75 students and four staff members. Two of the 4,844 publicly funded schools in Ontario are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 132, with 93 need for fan.

Tests completed in the previous 24 hours: 31,383, with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.

Active cases: 3018.

vaccination: 20,408 doses were administered by public health units on Wednesday. About 84.2 percent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and over, have now received two doses of the vaccine.