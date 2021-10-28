BC Prime Minister John Horgan will have a biopsy operation after discovering enlargement in the throat





BC Prime Minister John Horgan has announced he will undergo surgery on Friday after discovering a “lump” in his throat. The prime minister made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday, saying he had been told his condition was treatable and that he would not step down as prime minister. “I am confident I will have a full recovery,” said Horgan, 62. The Prime Minister said that he has appointed the Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth as Deputy Prime Minister as a precautionary measure, in case he needs help in his duties. Benign growth is confirmed Horgan said he first felt a lump in his throat a few months ago and has been in and out of hospital for testing in recent weeks. These tests confirmed a benign growth in the throat and the need for a biopsy on Friday. “Biopsychosurgery tomorrow will reveal what exactly we are dealing with,” he said. “The issue with my neck is benign, but in the investigation of that initial concern of mine, another concern was discovered and we will deal with that tomorrow. “Of course it is treatable, as I have been told.” He said he expects the pathology report to be returned on Friday evening, after which he and his medical team will draw up a treatment plan. He greeted that he and the team are optimistic, but said they were concerned that his condition could affect his ability to speak in the short term. “This is a consolation to my wife, Ellie,” he said. “It will be quieter around my house.” The Prime Minister said that he made the decision to talk about the details of health in the spirit of openness and because it is the kind of diagnosis that many other families are dealing with. “This is a small town, Victoria,” Horgan said. “I will stay overnight as a result of this operation and this kind of information just does not stay calm. I think transparency is really important in these situations.” The prime minister previously survived cancer Horgan was previously diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2008. He was declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment. “It is important, I think, for people to understand that this is not the first time I have experienced a health problem like this, and it is the tremendous efforts of our public health care system that give me full confidence that everything will be “Good for me,” he said on Thursday. “For those of you out there who have concerns about this or that, don’t wait. See a doctor.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/john-horgan-surgery-1.6228773

