The initiative brings PCC closer to global culture





Efforts for internationalization help students, faculty understand the ever-changing world Photos and History by James Hill | Upcoming events of internationalization Internationalization Workshop for the Faculty – From 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, November 19th. Learn how to apply for an internationalization grant and support faculty! Register here! .

Use and Abuse of History in Japan and Korea – From 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, November 30th. Dr. Kenneth Ruoff, Professor of History and Director of the Center for Japanese Studies at Portland State University. Contact Sylvia Gray IN [email protected] to take part.

IN South Korea – 1-2: 50 pm, Thursday, December 2, Dr. Clint Work 38 North talks about South Korea (and North Korea). Welcome faculty and students. Email Amber Hicks at [email protected] to attend. Learn more! It is the news and social media that most Americans use to shape their opinions and views of the world, but not necessarily from travel. During this time of global pandemic, refugees fleeing dangerous and volatile parts of the world and different political views, it is especially important for students to have a balanced international perspective, said Ron Bekey, computer information systems instructor and the Steering Committee for the Internationalization of Colleges. chair. This includes the PCC Internationalization Initiative. Bekey said the initiative supports the infusion of internationalization across the college ecosystem from faculty workshops on how to internationalize the curriculum to securing funding to support international speakers in college classrooms. It also organizes a series of speakers to explore international issues, provides mini-grants to faculty to internationalize their courses, coordinates Asian, global, and Chinese Focus awards to evaluate students who are committed to learning those topics, and acts as a communication center for all internationals. -computer programs in PCC. In addition, the initiative works withOffice of International Student Services, which helps students from other countries navigate PCC resources and succeed in their studies. And, he connects with the Overseas Education Program, which coordinates personal and virtual experiences in other countries for PCC students by coordinating the classes he oversees through his faculty. With the start of the new school year, the committee is looking forward to a series of upcoming events for faculty and students (see sidebar). It is important for faculty to present information from a global perspective, not just from a perspective within the US, Bekey added. Students who gain knowledge from a global perspective and have personal experience in another country, whether personally or virtually, are more likely to succeed in their careers, will have a competitive advantage over others who do not, and will to be better citizens when voting. and make decisions that affect others within our country. Many companies have offices around the world, so students with language training and a global perspective will also have additional opportunities. To get involved, visit the International Initiative website or email [email protected] About James Hill James G. Hill, an award-winning journalist and public relations writer, is the Public Relations Manager at Portland Community College. A graduate of Portland State University, James has worked as a section editor for Newberg Graphic, Wo … more »

