When Australia will open its borders to international travel – Travel News

Australians will be free to leave the country without exception from Monday, November 1, after Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt signed an unrestricted international trip last night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the plan to reopen international borders to Sunrise this morning.

Today I can announce that last night the Minister of Health signed the fact that from November 1, Australians who are double vaccinated will be able to travel abroad, he said.

These changes mean that fully vaccinated Australians will be able to leave and re-enter the country without having to apply to the Home Office for an exemption.

Do I still need a travel exemption?

From 1 November 2021, Australian citizens and permanent residents aged 12 and over who have received two doses of an approved or known vaccine will be able to leave Australia without the need for a foreign travel exemption.

Do I need an international travel certificate?

To travel internationally without exception, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will need to provide proof of their vaccination status with an International Vaccination Certificate against COVID-19 (ICVC) at airport check-in upon departure. from Australia.

How do I get my international travel certificate?

For full details on how to use the International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, see this article.

On what date will Australia open its borders to international travel?

The federal government is reportedly finalizing plans to safely reopen Australia’s international borders next month. Although a date has not yet been confirmed, it is likely to happen after Australia achieves its 80 per cent vaccination target.

Currently, 74.1 percent of the Australian population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated. These data are based on the latest Federal Government statistics, accurate on October 25th.

Are all countries able to travel internationally?

International travel will only reopen to states that have reached 80 percent vaccination rates, starting with NSW.

Are there any restrictions on international travel?

Each country has its own international travel restrictions. So although Australian citizens will be free to travel internationally from November 1, destinations will be subject to any other travel advice and destination boundary restrictions.

When will Australia open its borders to international tourists?

The reopening of Australia’s international border for incoming international travelers has not yet been confirmed. At this stage, only citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families can enter the country.

Do I need to take a COVID test for international travel?

Many international destinations will require incoming travelers to provide evidence of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 completed 72 hours prior to arrival, however these restrictions depend on the destination. Each destination abroad has its own rules and regulations. For the most up-to-date information, check out the Department of Foreign Affairs or the Embassy at your intended destination.

Can I travel to NZ?

If you need to travel to New Zealand, you will need to prove that you are eligible to do so. For a full explanation of the eligibility criteria, see the NZ Immigration page, which lists “Reasons for critical intent” you can travel to New Zealand.

If you qualify, you will also need to provide written evidence for a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your departure, be fully vaccinated if you are not a New Zealand citizen, and complete a mandatory quarantine period. 14 days, which you will also have to pay.

Where can I get the latest information?

The most up-to-date source for the latest travel restrictions, reopenings and news for COVID is Smart traveler.

