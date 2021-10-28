France stops a British boat as a fight over fisheries rights escalates





PARIS French authorities said on Thursday they had detained a British fisherman, prompting the government in London to summon Ambassador Frances for talks, escalating escalating tensions between the two countries. The confrontation was the latest in a series of cross-channel explosions over post-Brexit fishing rights that have led to allegations of mistrust, threats and even a brief naval clash in May between the two NATO allies. Thursday’s moves are likely to spark tensions in Franco-British affairs, which have become increasingly strained as the two countries try to establish a new relationship following Britain’s departure from the European Union last year. French leaders were furious in September when the United States and Britain announced a deal to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, pushing Australia to cancel a French contract to build conventional submarines. The episode played out in the old French concerns about English-speaking nations seeking their own interests, regardless of their European allies.

But the most ongoing irritant between the two neighbors has been a fisheries rights dispute that has turned into a diplomatic row over how to implement a post-Brexit deal, an issue French and British officials hoped would leave behind. The agreement, reached in December, stipulates that European fishermen can continue to work in some British waters if they can prove they fished there before Brexit. But French and British authorities have debated the nature and extent of the documentation required, and Britain has refused permission for dozens of French boats. After weeks of warning that it would take retaliatory action, a French patrol boat, checking fishing boats near the port of Le Havre on Wednesday night, fined two British fishermen and stopped one of them at port because it did not have a license. to operate in French waters, said the ministry of the sea. The ministry said the detained ship, Cornelis Gert Jan, could be seized and held pending payment of a monetary fine and its captain could be subject to an additional penalty. The day before, the French authorities had said that if the situation did not improve by 2 November, France would close most of its ports to British fishing vessels and increase customs and health controls on goods crossing the Channel. They added that other measures could be considered, including a review of energy supplies to Britain.

Now, we have to speak the language of force, because, unfortunately, this British government only understands this, Clment Beaune, Frances Minister for European Affairs, said CNews TV on Thursday. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss posted on TwitterI have instructed European Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and the Channel Islands. David Frost, Britain’s Brexit secretary, wrote further Tweet that his country had submitted 98 per cent of license applications from EU vessels to fish in our waters. But on Thursday, French Navy Minister Annick Girardin said the true figure was 90 per cent and that almost all ships that did not receive British licenses were French. Fishing was one of the sharpest issues when Britain negotiated a new trade agreement with the European Union, which entered into force in January. It ended the decades during which the British fishing fleet was under the same EU system as Frances, with their catches regularly negotiated between member states, though even then, they clashed over whether the rules were right or were being followed. This is not a war, but a war, Mrs. Girardin said RTL Radio on Thursday. French fishermen have rights, an agreement was signed and we have to implement this agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/28/world/europe/france-detains-british-boat.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos