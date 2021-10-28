Request a change in COVID-19 vaccination requirement for the winter period

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) is making changes to its vaccination policy against COVID-19, demanding that anyone on campus be fully vaccinated by January 4th.

To be able to safely offer more personal guidance and on-campus activities, we have decided to require everyone on our campus or in our workplace to be fully vaccinated, starting at the start of the winter season , said USask President Peter Stoicheff in a news release.

Currently, USask said 99 percent of faculty, 96 percent of students, and 95 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.

Under current university policy, individuals are able to submit a negative COVID-19 test score to enter campus, but starting January 4, anyone entering campus will have to show proof that they have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes individuals entering the PAC, Huskie games, libraries, dining facilities and every building, office and classroom on campus. The demand also extends to all retailers and contractors.

















Stoicheff said the winter term will see more personal activity on campus, so USask sought public health guidance to inform their measures for the new term.

The expert guidance has confirmed to us that vaccination is the single most effective public health measure to reduce the spread and prevention of COVID-19 damage in our community, and that testing protocols are not preventative but reactive and should only be used. in situations where vaccination is not an option.

Stoicheff said for fully vaccinated individuals who have submitted their vaccination status through PAWS, no further action is required at this time. When individuals are eligible for their third (booster) vaccine, they will need to provide evidence of receiving it to continue to be considered fully vaccinated.

Stoicheff said USask understands that there are some people who are unable to get fully vaccinated for reasons protected by Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

(USask) will continue to review housing applications for these individuals in accordance with the requirements of the Code. Previously approved shelters will continue during the winter period and those individuals who receive them will need to continue to submit regular negative test results.

Stoicheff said only those with approved housing will be allowed on campus on a case-by-case basis and in limited circumstances without being fully vaccinated.

Campus members who choose not to be fully vaccinated or choose not to disclose their vaccination status by January 4 will be required to move to remote work and study environments or online, where possible.

USask said they made the announcement two months before the winter season, in order to give everyone enough time to get vaccinated if they did not.

Further details for the upcoming winter season will be provided in the coming weeks.

