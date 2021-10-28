With 116 safe Afghan refugees in St. John’s real work begins

In a parish hall in St. .

“We are hoping for some new boilers,” she said Thursday. “Slippers to help you keep your feet warm while acclimatizing to the colder environment.”

The news of the arrival of 116 Afghan refugees came from a government minister during Wednesday’s session of the Assembly House.

As the world watched the drama unfolding in Afghanistan over the summer, the Canadian government vowed to find new homes for thousands of refugees.

This led to Tuesday night at St. Paul International Airport.

“It was extremely touching,” said ANC chief executive Megan Morris. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and I don’t think I’ve seen anything like that.”

A support team greets Afghan refugees as they arrive in St. Louis. John’s, October 26, 2021. (Ritche Perez / Submitted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada)

After an estimated 24 hour journey, they arrived tired and caring, but according to Antwone Aslan who boarded the plane to greet them they were also happy to be here.

“Everyone looked so hopeful,” he said. “Obviously, they were tired because they were traveling for a very long time, but the mood was amazing.”

But a large group like that landing at the same time requires planning and requires a lot of work.

“The last few days have been extremely hectic,” Morris said. “It has been a whirlwind of activity.”

The ANC said they have been preparing for this for weeks, but did not say much about people’s age groups or genders.

“They are certainly a young and warm, happy group,” Morris said. “Glad I’m safe here.”

The ANC has a lot of toys ready because some of the refugees are children. (Jeremy Eaton / CBC)

The newcomers were checked by a healthcare team upon arrival and then taken to a hotel in St. Louis. John to be quarantined.

“The biggest challenge, I think, is just making sure there is time and patience available to people, so that they can rest and recover,” Morris said.

As Afghans do their best to acclimatize to St. John’s, something Morris said has not been easy, as the hotel thermostat only runs at 25 C, which has not been hot enough for some of them, the ANC is preparing the next steps.

This includes conducting a receipt assessment and starting an intensive case management program, which can last four to six weeks.

“We usually accept three to four hundred refugees a year and we always find shelter for them,” Morris said. “Housing is a challenging issue, but we are quite creative.”

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during continuous evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. ( Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / US Navy Corps through AP) (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / US Navy / Associated Press)

In the coming weeks ANC will work to get kids into school and get those who do not speak English into classes to learn and find work.

The goal is to make sure they feel comfortable enough to stay and call St.’s house.

While St. Pius parish is full of clothes and some household items, ANC knows more will be needed. At this point the group is looking for new or gently used goods or gift cards.

In the meantime, the group will help as best they can.

