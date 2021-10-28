UK summons French ambassador as fisheries rights debate escalates | Brexit

Ambassador Frances in London was summoned and two Royal Navy patrol boats were placed on high alert to deal with possible blockades of ports by French fishing vessels as the row over post-Brexit access to British waters escalated.

The dramatic moves followed French threats to block British exports to the bureaucracy over the lack of fishing licenses for their fishing vessels and inciting claims that Downing Street had made a political choice to harm the country’s coastal communities.

With high tensions, UK government defense sources said they were awaiting a distress call from Jersey, a British crown subordinate, as the post-Brexit fisheries rights dispute seemed in danger of sinking.

A spokesman for the UK government said: “We are sorry for the confrontational language that has been used repeatedly by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.

We have strongly raised our concerns with both the French Commission and the EU Commission. As a next step, the foreign secretary has instructed [Europe] Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French ambassador.

A dispute over the issuance of permits for French vessels operating in the coastal waters of the UK and Jersey has escalated ahead of the weekend expiration date for current licenses. Paris said it would ban British fishing vessels from major ports from next Tuesday, vowed to impose tough controls on cross-channel trade and threatened power supplies to the UK if no further permits were issued.

Clment Beaune, EU Affairs Minister Frances, further escalated the heat on Thursday by claiming that Downing Street was rejecting its obligation to maintain French fishermen ‘s access to its coastal waters for political convenience.

There is also a recognition in London and the Channel Islands capital, St Helier, of the danger that angry French fishermen, whose licenses will expire this weekend, may seek to issue concessions using their boats to close major ports. .

Defense sources said there was no immediate sign of a request for help from Jersey, though it was acknowledged that the situation could change. The aim is to calm the situation, although ships remain ready if the situation escalates suddenly, the source added.

Number 10 said the British ambassador in Paris had been in contact with Beaune and the UK environment secretary, George Eustice, was in contact with his French counterpart. Work is still underway to understand the details, said the prime minister’s spokesman.

They added that disappointing and disproportionate threats were not what they expected from a close ally. French sanctions would face an appropriate and calibrated response, said No. 10.

Olivier Lepretre, head of the fisheries council in the Hauts-de-France region, said: “I think it is always better to negotiate, because we all know that if we go to war, the fishermen of both countries will lose. I’m convinced of that.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, French naval police had seized British fisherman Cornelis Gert Jan off the coast of Normandy for allegedly fishing illegally. A second boat was given a warning.

The French government said the checks had been routine, but acknowledged they had been carried out in the context of discussing licenses with the UK and the European Commission.

Earlier this week, the commission said the UK government had approved 15 of 47 applications for French ships to operate in UK coastal waters. Another 15 applications were being considered where evidence of activity in those waters was limited, but 17 applications had been withdrawn by French applicants due to poor evidence.

However, a bigger concern for the French authorities is the high number of boats applying to fish in waters off Jersey, which have been rejected by the island government.

In a joint statement, Jerseys’ foreign and environment ministers Ian Gorst and John Young said they would issue two additional permanent and 15 temporary permits, reducing the number of refusals to 55 from 75.

We are extremely disappointed by the announcement of the French government, made yesterday afternoon, to pursue an approach of retaliatory measures, they said.

It also emerged on Thursday that a key government committee had examined the UK implications of Article 16, suspending parts of a protocol to the withdrawal agreement setting out post-Brexit trade agreements for Northern Ireland.