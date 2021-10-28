Covid 19 Delta Spread: The New Case of Waikato; shorter MIQ stays from 14 November; Government heat to tighten Auckland borders

The government is opting for an immediate blockade of Christchurch – even if more cases appear in the city, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The decision to stay on level 2 of the alarm was consistent with other responses when there is a strong knowledge of the history of new cases of the Covid community.

Another Covid case has been confirmed in Waikato.

Torohanga Mayor Max Baxter today confirmed that the latest case is in Kwhia.

“Unfortunately there was a positive case of Covid-19 discovered in Kwhia yesterday,” he said this morning.

“The person and a close contact of that individual were visiting Kwhia until Tuesday this week and are now in isolation outside the Kwhia area.

“A test station will be set up in Kwhia today. Please test and book a vaccine now if you have not already been vaccinated. Keep Kwhia safe and stay in your blister.”

It is the fourth case discovered in torohanga district this week.

Baxter also confirmed a case on social media yesterday morning. It came after two people in the community tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

The two original cases of torohanga were related to a close contact in Te Awamutu.

MIQ system ‘defective, not suitable for the purpose’

Meanwhile, overseas-stuck kiwis have been destroyed because they will still need a MIQ stay if they fly to Auckland, where nearly 300 Covid cases are already in isolation at home.

Entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor believes there is a wide gap between how government is managing MIQs and what the business community needs to operate in a global market.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the managed isolation system was flawed and “inappropriate for the purpose”.

“The breakup is terrible,” he said.

Taylor said it was disappointing to hear Covid Reaction Secretary Chris Hipkins say that MIQ had done its job.

“We have been on the right track for more than a year and a half and still use open tools. The friend is absolutely flawed. It just is not fit for purpose.”

Taylor said many of the people stranded overseas were in serious condition without passports, money and visas. Not only were they not mentioned in the notice, but the proposed changes made no change to their situation.

He said the punitive aspect from yesterday’s MIQ announcement was the complete absence of any opinion of the thousands caught overseas, many of whom were now stateless through no fault of their own.

Taylor, who will be flying overseas for business on Monday, said there seemed to be a tremendous rift between Wellington officials who referred to overseas travel as a privilege and the need for companies to do business on a level international.

“This is an extraordinary break. There is nothing privileged, especially for trips during Covid.”

In his company alone there were currently 20 overseas and could not be returned.

“They had to go – they would very much prefer not to – and they still have no way home.”

He said one of the main drawbacks of MIQ was the testing regime.

Taylor said New Zealand companies were ignored when it came to providing testing solutions, with the Government choosing a Canadian option.

This meant that there was only one PCR test that could take up to five days to return the results.

When he flew in on Monday at the top of the official test, he would use a quick home test that would take 27 minutes to give a result.

The company had offered MIQs to pilot cars at their facilities but had never heard of it, he said.

The government is also under pressure to tighten the Auckland border, following an unvaccinated person who carried the virus from Auckland to Christchurch.

Christchurch remains at level 2 because public health officials are confident, at the moment, that the two new cases there can be contained without a deadlock.

But it is only the latest example of the virus emanating from Auckland. It has already spread to Waikato, Palmerston North and Northland.

“It seems incredible to me that we are letting unvaccinated people out of Auckland travel – for whatever reason,” said Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga, chairman of the Pacific GP network.

“People need to be vaccinated twice before they can do that.”

Hipkins has said a vaccination mandate was very difficult, logistically and operationally, given the tens of thousands of vehicles crossing the Auckland border every day.

But yesterday he said the request for people flying from Auckland to be fully vaccinated was being considered and was “probably one of the easiest measures” that could be brought.

Pnaha Matatini lead investigator Dion O’Neale also suggested that people leaving Auckland should be isolated until a negative test, but Hipkins said the country’s supply chains should function smoothly.

There were 89 cases in the community yesterday, including 83 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Canterbury.

Plank said that if the virus has spread to Canterbury, we can still see a movement in the alert level for the region in the coming days.

“We are in a dangerous and quite uncertain period at the moment,” he said.

South District Health Board Medical Officer Dr Michael Butchard says there has been a lot of planning in all DHB areas in the event of Covid-19 arriving in the region.

Butchard said he hoped it would become the “norm” for people who get sick to go and get a Covid test.

“Covid will find its way through those groups with the lowest vaccination rate.”

He called on people in those groups – namely the Mori, Pacific, youth and rural communities – to be vaccinated.

Plank said more preventive measures could be taken around the regions to stop the virus from spreading from one region to another.

Rapid testing of passengers to board flights or even inter-island ferries can greatly reduce the risk of transmission, for example.

“These tests give you a result in 15-20 minutes, so it’s quite feasible to do that,” he said.

“They will not catch every last case, but would provide additional protection that would simply slow down the speed at which the virus could spread across the country.”

The government has faced calls to allow overseas immigrants to Auckland to be isolated at home, given the risk of a fully vaccinated returnee having tested negative compared to a positive Covid case in home isolation.

But Hipkins announced a seven-day MIQ stay for all returnees, which would take effect November 14; only one in 2000 returnees test positive after one week in MIQ.

Anyone flying from the outside will spend seven days in the MIQ and will be tested three times, on day zero or one, on the third day and a rapid antigen test on the sixth or seventh day.

They can then be isolated at home and take a PCR test on the ninth day, and end their isolation if it turns negative.

Any non-New Zealand citizen will have to be fully vaccinated to fly from 1 November.

The changes will add up to 1,500 MIQ rooms per month, but increasing the number of rooms for returnees is not expected to be substantial and will depend on how bad the Auckland blast becomes.

The quarantine trip will also be available from November 8 for people flying from Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and Tokelau, as long as they are eligible to stay permanently in New Zealand. Non-New Zealand citizens should be fully vaccinated.

MIQ attitudes to returnees will begin to be lifted early next year, once the 90 percent vaccination targets for each DHB are met.

“The changes are at best a small step forward and at worst miserable,” said Martin Newell of Grounded Kiwis, who represents thousands of Kiwis stuck overseas.

“They only add to the anxiety of the tens of thousands of Kiwis locked out of New Zealand. The government has moved away from the scientific basis for MIQ, as it keeps travelers fully vaccinated in hotels and Covid patients at home.”

Proof of vaccination should be a ticket to home isolation, he said.

But the government said it was too complicated logistically to set different rules for returnees depending on where they lived.

“Effectively trying to establish two international borders – one for those coming to Auckland and one for those coming to the rest of the country – would be a rather challenging exercise,” Hipkins said.

“And by the time you do it, we may not need it.”

He said the cases in Waikato continued to be “challenging”, given that the virus was circulating in the kind of marginalized communities that saw the Auckland outbreak creep in, and then spread to the city.

Public health experts have long warned that such communities – described by Auckland public health physician Nick Eichler as “what ordinary society forgot” – were more vulnerable to outbreaks.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said field health teams in Waikato were trying to learn the lessons of what happened in Auckland.

“We are working with communities with which we have traditionally not engaged well enough. And I think this is one of the lessons we need to learn from the pandemic.”