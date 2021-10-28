Containers from MV Zim Kingston were found ashore near Cape Scott





The Canadian Coast Guard says four containers from a cargo ship that lost more than 100 of them were found ashore off the northern tip of Vancouver Island. In a Facebook post, the Coast Guard said one of its helicopters spotted units near Cape Scott, where motion modeling predicted they would land. One of the containers containing the refrigerators appeared to have been broken open. “Unified Command has provided this information to the ship’s owner, who has hired a contractor to retrieve the containers that went offshore,” the Coast Guard said. Containers dumped on shore are not considered dangerous and planning for a salvage operation on the remote and rugged coastline is underway. Jerika McCarter, an educator working at Port Hardy, posted pictures of what is believed to be some of the ship’s container waste at Palmerston Beach, south of Cape Scott. “One of the cargo containers has come ashore, where there are things everywhere refrigerators, rain boots, shoes, toys, Chinese checkers boards, baby oil, food packages, hair wax, styrofoam, backpacks and more,” she wrote. . On Wednesday, officials confirmed that 109 containers fell from MV Zim Kingston when it collided in rough seas near Bamfield last Friday, far more than the approximately 40 containers initially believed to have been lost. The 13-year-old Malta-flagged cargo ship was en route to Vancouver from South Korea when the incident occurred. Although many of the lost Zims containers continue to move along the west coast of Vancouver North Island, including Cape Scott Provincial Park, some of them are likely now at the bottom of the sea. We expect at least some of them to have sunk. They are there being hit in the heavy sea, said Mariah McCooey, deputy commander of federal incidents. Waterproof integrity is not that great. So there is a good chance that many of them have already sunk. #CCGLiveAtlantic Raven continues to support operations in #ZimKingston today with emergency traction and firefighting capacity if necessary. Firefighters continue to work on the ship and coastal air quality monitoring continues to show no impact. pic.twitter.com/rrnhZ2cdrg – Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) October 28, 2021 There were about 2,000 containers aboard the Zim Kingston, with a thousand of them on the upper deck., And at least two containers that went out to sea contained hazardous materials potassium amylxanthate and tiourea dioxide. According to officials, the contents inside the wreckage include Christmas decorations, metal car parts, clothing, toys, yoga mats, paddle boards and industrial parts. McCooey said a rescue company employed by Danos is working on a plan to retrieve the containers and urged people not to approach them. Anyone who notices containers is required to report them to the office Coast Guard immediately by calling 1-800-889-8852.

