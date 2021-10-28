Travel update: all countries have been removed from the UK red list





The remaining seven countries will be removed from the UK red list in accordance with public health advice.

The hotels on the red list and quarantine will continue to function as the UK’s first protection against incoming disturbance variants (VOCs), with reviews taking place every 3 weeks.

Over 30 destinations were added to the system of vaccinated inbound arrivals as we continue to safely reopen international travel. From 04:00 on Monday 1 November, the remaining 7 destinations on the red list; Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be removed. Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter the hotel quarantine. The red list and quarantine hotel policy remain in place and will continue to act as an essential line of defense against the importation of disturbing variants. We will review the red list every 3 weeks and impose restrictions if necessary to do so to protect public health. Delta is now the dominant variant in most countries of the world. This means that the risk of known variants entering the UK has been reduced and the government can safely remove these 7 destinations from the red list, with decisions informed by the assessment of the UK Health Insurance Agencies (UKHSA) ). Data for all countries and territories will be kept under review, including the emergence of new variants, and the government will not hesitate to take action where the epidemiological picture changes. From Monday, qualified travelers with suitable vaccination trials from over 30 other countries and territories, including Argentina, Tanzania and Cambodia, will also qualify under the fully vaccinated rules to travel to the UK. This brings the total number of countries and territories covered by inward vaccination policy to over 135. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: This is another step in the right direction for international travel with more good news today for passengers, businesses and the travel sector. We continued to make great progress as we recovered from the pandemic and today is another example of how far we have come. Whether reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine spread at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone. However, we should not be complacent and remain ready to take action and protect our hard-earned profits if necessary. Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said I am glad that we are able to further reduce the travel list, giving a big boost to businesses, family and friends who want to travel. Red lists and quarantines remain vital to protecting our borders – we are keeping a small number of quarantine rooms on standby and will not hesitate to take swift action by adding places to the red list if the risk increases again. With the number of red-listed destinations declining in recent months, the government has reduced the amount of hotel rooms in quarantine they need, to reflect lower passenger demand and provide better value for taxpayers. A number of hotel rooms remain on standby if the government is to respond quickly to a growing risk from another country or territory and restore the Managed Quarantine Passenger Service to the red list. Government scientists will continue to closely monitor disturbing variants to ensure that the UK approach remains proportionate. The government will continue to maintain oversight through testing. Fully vaccinated qualified passengers and most under 18 arriving in England from non-red list countries, since 24 October have been able to use a cheaper lateral flow test upon arrival, with a free PCR confirmation test if they get a positive result. Such passengers arriving in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from 31 October will also be able to choose to take a side flow test instead of a PCR test. All newcomers will still need to fill out a pre-trip passenger search form. Travelers should continue to check GOV.UK travel instructions including Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) travel tips before, during and after the trip to keep entry requirements up to date. Passengers are also encouraged to continue to carefully check booking conditions before purchasing tickets.

