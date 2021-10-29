St. Catharines is planning a month-long event instead of the Santa Claus parade





St. The Catharines will not be holding a Santa Claus parade for a second year due to COVID-19, but the city is just as busy as the elves creating a new one-month winter celebration. Details are being finalized, but Santa is expected to appear during the Let it Glow: A Celebration of Light event from December 10th to January 9th. “There is a plan to have self-directed lighting activations in downtown as well as Port Dalhousie,” said city and events community co-ordinator Andrea Connelly-Miele. “We will also set up some workshops there and community events that people can attend which will include Santa.” Ontario lifted pandemic capacity limits for public outdoor events, such as the Santa Claus parades on Wednesday, but many municipalities had already made other plans because the events and parades could take months to organize. Connelly-Miele said that St. The city is collaborating with community groups to offer programs, including the Niagara Regional Native Center, the FirstOntario Performing Arts Center, the Niagara Folk Arts Festival, and the Niagara Center for the Performing Arts, and is working with local artists to create some of light installations. The duration of the event, which runs until January, was influenced by the fact that the schools will be on Christmas holidays later this year. More details and a launch event will take place in the coming weeks. Last year, instead of a parade, St. Connelly-Miele said the turnout and response was fantastic, even on days when the weather was not good and people were happy to go out, drink some hot chocolate and see Santa Claus. “We saw success last year,” she said. “We thought that if we build on this and make it a little stronger, a little more experienced, get people to walk, partner with some of those community groups we want to strengthen and showcase, we can do it too. bigger and better. ” Some Niagara municipalities are continuing with traditional parades, while others are sticking to other festive programming plans. Grimsby is returning to its annual format of the evening parade on Dec. 4, after holding a modified reverse parade last year. Niagara Falls and Fort Erie are also holding traditional parades on November 13 and 20, respectively. Meanwhile, Port Colborne will hold a reverse-style parade on December 4, for which spectators stay in their vehicles and cross screens. Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake are skipping parades this year, with Welland planning Christmas events in Hometown and Niagara-on-the-Lake Santa Around the Town in December, with more details below. – With folders from Chris Dube and Canadian Press

