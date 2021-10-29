BC Prime Minister John Horgan will undergo surgery after he discovered a sore throat





BC Prime Minister John Horgan announced he would undergo a biopsy on Friday after discovering enlargement in the throat. Horgan, 62, revealed the news at an immediate press conference in his office, admitting that with his surgery scheduled for Friday it was likely he would be admitted to hospital and news of his health challenge would be made public. It is a small town, Horgan said. “I will stay overnight as a result of this operation and that kind of information just does not stay calm.” He said the biopsy will determine his next steps and that attorney general Mike Farnworth will serve as caretaker prime minister in the meantime. Horgan said he felt a lump in his neck a few months ago and underwent tests with his doctor in recent weeks. “These tests have revealed an increase in the throat that will require surgery,” he said. Doctors will perform a biopsy on the growth. “Any further treatment will be the result of that pathology,” Horgan said. “Of course it is treatable, as I have been told.” Attorney General Mike Farnworth has been named deputy prime minister, a role that has remained vacant since Carole James retired in 2020. Horgan said the move was made “out of a plethora of care” and in case he needs help. He advised all British Colombians not to wait if they have concerns about their health. “If you are worried about something, do not push it. “Go see a doctor, go to an emergency and primary care center to check on him as soon as you can.” Opposition Liberals BC issued a statement wishing Horgan a speedy recovery. “I have known John Horgan for almost two decades. We have both served the British Columbians here in the Legislature for a very long time. “Today’s news is a shock to all of us,” said Interim Leader Shirley Bond. “These are the times to put politics aside and focus on the personal. It is about people caring for each other because nothing is more important than health and family. Horgan has been MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca since 2005 and prime minister since 2017. Politics is a cut business, but when an MLA has a serious health challenge as well @jjhorgan announced, to #BCLeg just stop and everyone, beyond the party lines, reach out to wish that person.

A shedding of support for @jjhorgan among MPs now. Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) October 28, 2021

