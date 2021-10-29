Debris from container ship dumps ashore off Vancouver Island

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) says four containers from MV Zim Kingston have been spotted near Cape Scott on the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island.

They were among about 109 containers that fell from the hit cargo ship last Friday during a major storm.The crew members were evacuated from the same ship the next day due to a fire on board.

In one tweet sent Wednesday, the Coast Guard said at least one of the four containers holding refrigerators had been opened.

The containers were identified and referenced against the ship’s manifesto. None of them are among the two dangerous chemicals that were previously identified as having crossed the sea, according to the Coast Guard.

Chris Lindsay, owner of Cove Adventures, said some guests described seeing a shipping container that had come ashore near Cape Scott while they were on a cruise tour on Wednesday.

“Today I was thinking about it and I was like ‘I bet it was the container that came out of that ship’.”

Hayden Argyle was the pilot on the Lindsay tour. He said he had seen some refrigerators and some rubbish dumped on the beach.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in an update that another of the four containers was spotted by the National Air Transportation Control Canada (NASP) program near Cape Sutilat on the northern tip of the island on Thursday afternoon.

#CCGLiveAtlantic Raven continues to support operations in #ZimKingston today with emergency traction and firefighting capacity if necessary. Firefighters continue to work on the ship and coastal air quality monitoring continues to show no impact. pic.twitter.com/rrnhZ2cdrg –@CoastGuardCAN

The contents of that container appear to have leaked ashore at Palmerston Beach on the northwest coast of the island. A Vancouver Islander posted photos on Facebook of garbage that includes refrigerators, toys, hair products and food.

MV Zim Kingston first ran into trouble on Oct. 22, when it lost 40 of its shipping containers in turbulent waters, 70 miles west of the Juan de Fuca Strait, which separates Washington state and Vancouver Island. At the time he was on his way to Vancouver.

The Coast Guard wrote on Twitter that the ship owner is preparing to salvage the four containers and has hired an environmental company to advise.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said they were “satisfied with the actions taken by the owner both with the ship itself and with the efforts to recover the containers and debris”.

Environmental impact

Rachel Blaney, MP for the North Island-Powell River district, said she was very concerned about the impact of all this on the environment.

“It ‘s quite surprising how much rubbish there is on some of those beaches,” she said. “We are certainly extremely concerned about any hazardous material that may be in the water and the impact it may have on marine life.”

Blaney asks people who see garbage to report by contacting the Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852.

The CCG said the model predicts that containers that are still floating will continue to move north.

World Transport Council 2020 report estimates that an average of 1,382 containers are lost at sea each year.

Stefana Lamasanu, senior communications adviser for Canada Transportation said in a statement that most containers sink rapidly to the bottom of the ocean as soon as they fall into the water.

“Depending on their content, some may stay at sea for days or even weeks before sinking.”