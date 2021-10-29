International
Debris from container ship dumps ashore off Vancouver Island
The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) says four containers from MV Zim Kingston have been spotted near Cape Scott on the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island.
They were among about 109 containers thatfell from the hit cargo shiplast Friday during a major storm.The crew members were evacuated from the same ship the next day due to a fire on board.
In onetweet sent Wednesday, the Coast Guard said at least one of the four containers holding refrigerators had been opened.
The containers were identified and referenced against the ship’s manifesto. None of them are among the two dangerous chemicals that were previously identified as having crossed the sea, according to the Coast Guard.
Chris Lindsay, owner of Cove Adventures, said some guests described seeing a shipping container that had come ashore near Cape Scott while they were on a cruise tour on Wednesday.
“Today I was thinking about it and I was like ‘I bet it was the container that came out of that ship’.”
Hayden Argyle was the pilot on the Lindsay tour. He said he had seen some refrigerators and some rubbish dumped on the beach.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in an update that another of the four containers was spotted by the National Air Transportation Control Canada (NASP) program near Cape Sutilat on the northern tip of the island on Thursday afternoon.
#CCGLiveAtlantic Raven continues to support operations in #ZimKingston today with emergency traction and firefighting capacity if necessary. Firefighters continue to work on the ship and coastal air quality monitoring continues to show no impact. pic.twitter.com/rrnhZ2cdrg
The contents of that container appear to have leaked ashore at Palmerston Beach on the northwest coast of the island. A Vancouver Islander posted photos on Facebook of garbage that includes refrigerators, toys, hair products and food.
MV Zim Kingston first ran into trouble on Oct. 22, when it lost 40 of its shipping containers in turbulent waters, 70 miles west of the Juan de Fuca Strait, which separates Washington state and Vancouver Island. At the time he was on his way to Vancouver.
The Coast Guard wrote on Twitter that the ship owner is preparing to salvage the four containers and has hired an environmental company to advise.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said they were “satisfied with the actions taken by the owner both with the ship itself and with the efforts to recover the containers and debris”.
Environmental impact
Rachel Blaney, MP for the North Island-Powell River district, said she was very concerned about the impact of all this on the environment.
“It ‘s quite surprising how much rubbish there is on some of those beaches,” she said. “We are certainly extremely concerned about any hazardous material that may be in the water and the impact it may have on marine life.”
Blaney asks people who see garbage to report by contacting the Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852.
The CCG said the model predicts that containers that are still floating will continue to move north.
World Transport Council 2020 report estimates that an average of 1,382 containers are lost at sea each year.
Stefana Lamasanu, senior communications adviser for Canada Transportation said in a statement that most containers sink rapidly to the bottom of the ocean as soon as they fall into the water.
“Depending on their content, some may stay at sea for days or even weeks before sinking.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/container-debris-on-vancouver-island-shores-1.6229157
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]