Your unvaccinated friend is approximately 20 times more likely to give you Covid

ANALYSIS: As blockages ease in the Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria and ACT, and people return to work and socializing, many people will mingle more with others, even though part of the community is still unvaccinated.

Many vaccinated people are concerned about the possibility of mixing with unvaccinated people. This mix can be initially traveling on trains or to the supermarket. But also at family gatherings, or, at least in New South Wales, bars and restaurants when restrictions are further eased, scheduled for December 1st.

Some people wonder, why would a vaccinated person care about another person’s vaccine status?

In short, because vaccines reduce the likelihood of getting infected, which reduces the chance that a vaccinated person will infect someone else. And, despite the fact that vaccination offers excellent protection against serious diseases, a small proportion of vaccinated people still need care in the ICU. Therefore, some vaccinated people may have a strong preference to mix primarily with other vaccinated persons.

But what exactly is the risk of infection with Covid by someone who is not vaccinated?

What is the relative risk?

Recent reports from the Victorian Department of Health reveal that unvaccinated persons are 10 times more likely to become infected with Covid than vaccinated persons.

We also know that vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the disease even if they become infected. Doherty modeling from August puts the reduction at around 65 percent, though more recent research has suggested a lowest rating for AstraZeneca. Therefore, for this thought experiment, get a lower value of 50 percent.

While the prevalence of Covid changes over time, it is difficult to assess an absolute risk of exposure. So instead, we need to think about the risks in a relative sense.

If I were to spend time with an unvaccinated person, then it is likely that he will be infected and will infect me. However, if they were vaccinated, they are 10 times less likely to become infected and half as likely to infect me, following the numbers above.

Therefore, we achieve a 20-fold reduction in risk when associating with a vaccinated person compared to someone who is not vaccinated.

The exact number depends on a number of factors, including the type of vaccine and the time since vaccination. But Australians can expect a huge reduction in risk when mixed with fully vaccinated people.

The calculation is true whether you yourself are vaccinated or not. But being vaccinated provides a 10-fold reduction for yourself, which is on top of reducing the risk that comes from people you are mixing with vaccinated.

So eating in a fully vaccinated restaurant and working in a fully vaccinated workplace poses a much lower risk of infection for us as individuals, regardless of whether we are vaccinated or not. The risk reduction is about 20-fold, but as individuals, we need to consider whether this is relevant to our circumstances and to the circumstances of those we visit.

There are also added complexities, in that there are three brands of vaccines and the suitability is still limited for those aged 12 and over. Although, we know the kids are less sensitive and less prone to show symptoms.

However, as more information emerges, we can always update our estimates and think about the implications for risk reduction.

What about people who cannot be vaccinated?

Some people have not been able to get vaccinated because they are either too young or have a medical exemption. Other people are immunocompromised and will not have the same level of protection from two doses as the rest of the community.

Increasing our full-board coverage will help protect those who are not fully protected from vaccination (whether by suitability, medical reasons, or choice).

Those at higher risk also enjoy risk reduction if they are able to mix primarily with vaccinated people.

And other choices we make can help reduce the risk of transmission when vaccination is impossible, for example, wearing masks, washing hands carefully, and so on.

Do rapid antigen tests help?

Some people have suggested that frequent testing can be used to suppress the spread of Covid to those who are not ready to be vaccinated.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australians can buy rapid antigen tests from 1 november, so they can test themselves at home or before entering certain places.

So how much does a quick antigen test reduce the risk to others?

To answer this question we need to consider the sensitivity of the test.

Test sensitivity is the probability that a rapid test will give a positive result if the person is infected.

It is challenging to get an accurate estimate. But rapid antigen tests are about 80 percent as sensitive as a PCR test, which are the traditional Covid tests we do and send to a lab. PCR tests themselves are about 80 percent sensitive when it comes to identifying someone with Covid.

So if you did a quick antigen test at home, it is about 64 percent likely to detect that you are positive if you had Covid.

Therefore, rapid antigen tests can find about two-thirds of cases. If you are going to a meeting where everyone has tested negative on a rapid antigen test, this is a threefold reduction in risk.

Although rapid tests offer a risk reduction, they do not replace vaccines.

When used in conjunction with high levels of vaccination, rapid tests would provide improved protection for environments where they were particularly prone to stop the spread of the disease, e.g. hospital and care facilities for the elderly.

Consequently, despite the high efficacy of Covid vaccines, there are still reasons why a vaccinated person would prefer to mix with vaccinated persons and avoid mixing with unvaccinated persons.

This is especially true for those at higher risk of serious illness, whether due to age or disability. Their base risk will be higher, so a 20-fold reduction in risk is more meaningful.

Christopher Baker is a researcher in Biosafety Risk Statistics at the University of Melbourne. Andrew Robinson is CEO of the Center for Excellence in Biosafety Risk Analysis at the University of Melbourne.

This article was originally published in Conversation. Read original article.