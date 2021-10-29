International
Assange’s lawyer rejects US promise of extradition for mental health concerns
US government promises that Julian Assange would not face harsh prison conditions if he were extradited to the United States are not enough to address concerns about his fragile mental health and high risk of suicide, his lawyer has said. in a court in London.
Main points:
- Defense attorneys say U.S. assurances of Assange’s treatment are “warning, vague or simply ineffective”
- Assange did not appear in court during the last hearing
- The final decision on the extradition appeal is not expected for weeks
During a two-day hearing in Britain’s High Court, Assange’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said WikiLeaks founder was too mentally ill to be extradited to the United States to face trial for espionage charges.
Washington is seeking to overturn a previous ruling by a British lower court that rejected a U.S. request for Assange’s extradition over the release of secret US military documents by WikiLeaks a decade ago.
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser revealed that Assange was likely to commit suicide if held in harsh US prison conditions.
On Wednesday, a U.S. government lawyer told the British Supreme Court US authorities had promised Mr Assange would not be subject to the strict conditions of detention, known as Special Administrative Measures (SAMs), or be held in the ADX Florence federal maximum security prison in Colorado.
He also said that if found guilty, Assange would be allowed to serve his sentence in Australia.
Urges court to question ‘meaningless’ guarantees amid CIA allegations
But Mr Fitzgerald argued that the US guarantees were all “warning, vague or simply ineffective”.
They do not remove the risk of Assange being held in extreme isolation in the US for the long term, he said, and the risk of Assange killing himself remains considerable if he is extradited.
He added that judges should use their power to “protect people from being extradited to a foreign country where we have no control over what will be done to them”.
In a written submission, Fitzgerald also said the guarantee that Assange could be transferred to an Australian prison if convicted was “meaningless”.
Australia has not shown its consent and the process could take a decade or more, he argued.
Assange’s defense team also referred to recent allegations that the CIA and the US government had considered plans to “seriously harm” him, including discussions of his alleged “kidnapping or poisoning” while he was inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
His lawyers asked the court to consider whether U.S. authorities were likely to adhere to their guarantees in light of the allegations.
The court decision is not expected for weeks
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the WikiLeaks founder on 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer misconduct in connection with the release of thousands of military and diplomatic documents leaked by WikiLeaks.
The charges provide for a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, though a U.S. government lawyer said the sentence could be much shorter.
Assange, 50, is currently being held in Belmarsh High Security Prison in London.
He did not attend Thursday’s hearing, although he occasionally appeared on Wednesday with a video link.
The two-day appeal hearing before two judges, including England’s highest judge, Lord of Justice Ian Burnett, ended on Thursday, but a decision on the appeal is not expected for weeks.
The losing party may seek to appeal to the British High Court.
ABC / wire
