Scott Morrison gets a minimal emissions plan at a summit on the eve

So why was Johnson so vague? Johnson has invested heavily in the success of COP26. If successful Johnson and his government will be immersed in the reflected glory. It will be proof that despite Brexit, the UK remains a key global player and not a shrinking player. If the talks fail, Johnson as host will retain much of the blame. With that in mind, it made perfect sense that Johnson was so vague in praising Morrison, despite the merits of Australia’s climate contribution.

At best, international talks like this are settled long before negotiators and heads of state step in to catch up and smile in front of the cameras. The Paris Agreement could have been drafted at a COP conference in December 2015, but its success was guaranteed a year ago in secret talks between the United States and China. The then US President Barack Obama, shocked by the failure of the Copenhagen talks early in his term, was determined that Paris would be a success and instructed his climate envoy, Todd Stern, to begin discreet talks with China. US President Barack Obama talking to Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao in Copenhagen in 2015. Credit:AFP For nine months, negotiations dragged on before Obama and Xi shocked the world with a joint announcement. The US will set new emission reduction targets and China will agree to limit their emissions by 2030.

The announcement broke a diplomatic deadlock that had stifled climate talks for years – tensions between developed countries that had already benefited from carbon economies and developing ones that had not. He also removed the justification of critics of climate action in many countries, including Australia, that it made no sense to act until China did. Loading With the world’s two superpowers and the two biggest greenhouse gas pollutants set to act, Paris was closed. But the world has changed and the Glasgow facility is different. In Paris, the world promised to start reducing emissions in an effort to keep heat below 2 degrees and as close as 1.5 degrees. In Glasgow, nations must demonstrate that they are on track to do so and that they can maintain the voluntary reduction targets they have already set and increase them as needed.

Today, the cautious trust that Xi and Obama once shared has faded into geopolitical rivalry between the two nations. Xi will not take part in the talks, nor will his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. COVID-19 has not only distracted leaders from the climate, but has contributed to an energy crisis that has led to an increase in coal and gas production. Although under President Joe Biden, the US has not only joined the Paris Agreement but has become a global leader in climate efforts, Biden is being undermined in his efforts to reduce domestic emissions from the two Democrats’ stubborn resistance to his votes. which are needed to cross. massive expense bills. On Friday morning Australian time, China announced its updated climate targets under the Paris Agreement, to the general disappointment of observers. It contained little more than a previously stated effort to see emissions peak by 2030 and reach net zero by 2060.

Thom Woodroofe, a former climate diplomat and associate at the Asian Society Policy Institute, described China’s announcement as a missed opportunity to seize global climate leadership as the COP talks began. He added that if China were to be serious about achieving its zero-net target for 2060, it could not wait until the second half of this decade to begin phasing out domestic coal use. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Australia’s climate plan. Credit:Bloomberg Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics with the Institute of World Resources, an American think tank, was also weak in her praise, describing China’s plan as a modest improvement on previously announced targets. Prior to the start of these talks, there was no major bargain. In this setting as Johnson travels to Rome for the G20 talks gathered from Italy, the COP26 host nation what it needed most was momentum, or something that looks like it.

And here comes the high praise for Australia’s 2050 net zero commitment. But as the Grantham Institute Richard Black so bluntly put it, not everyone sees Australia’s goals in such a positive light. Loading Morrisons’ decision to bring to the COP a projection that Australia will surpass its previous commitment to reduce emissions by 26-28 per cent by 2030, gains little praise in a world where organizers are calling for 50 cuts for hundred by that date. And besides, if Australia is so confident it will beat its target, why not make a formal commitment? But skepticism about Australia’s climate commitment goes far beyond key figures.

Australia has refused to join a global deal to reduce methane emissions being supported at COP26 by the European Union and the US. Indeed, it is fighting a gas-led recovery. And it supports the coal industry in the face of the growing global alliance to see coal leave quickly. Similarly, the roadmap outlined by Australia this week highlights the role of technology still unproven to reduce future emissions instead of policies that would bring them down immediately. This suggests to observers like Black that the heart of Australia is simply not in it. It is very clear that the Australian government does not really want to declare a net zero target, but that it has been forced to do so by a combination of US pressure, the threat of an EU carbon border tax and complete horror with which is being considered by its neighbors in the Pacific, says Black. The newly presented plan is neither realistic from the point of view of climate change nor from the economic point of view. Nor does it try to halve emissions this decade, which science shows is necessary.

Closer to home, Australia’s small island neighbors have been polite but clear in their lobbying. I look forward to Australia’s zero-net commitment by 2050 and look forward to seeing my friend @ScottMorrisonMP at @ COP26, wrote Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Twitter. There, Fiji will seek plans from high-emission countries to halve emissions by 2030, the only goal that can keep 1.5 alive and keep island nations low on water. Australia is by far the only country whose rhetoric is not always in line with politics. Just over a week ago, Saudi Arabia announced a net zero target, despite the fact that not long before its energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, had he reportedly said at a private event hosted by Bank of America that his nation would not stop selling oil until there was no one left to sell. We will still be the last man on our feet and every hydrocarbon molecule will come out, he said.

Despite the rapidly warming climate and the threat of catastrophic climate change for most of our lives, it is not yet clear whether the Paris Agreement can survive the growing pressures it faces, or whether COP26 can succeed. in the exploitation of its promise. Loading One person who fears the worst is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who posted on Twitter this week: Time has passed for diplomatic favors. If all governments, especially the G20 governments, do not rise up and lead efforts against the climate crisis, we will be heading for terrible human suffering. As an agreement rather than a treaty, there is no punishment for those nations that do not set and restore increasingly ambitious emission reduction targets. It is becoming clear that if COP26 is to succeed and the Paris Agreement is sustained, it will take nations like Australia to embrace it both spiritually and verbally.