FDA Vaccine Panel Approves Pfizer Vaccines for Children 5 and Up – National and International News – WEDNESDAY 27 October 2021





The FDA Vaccine Panel approves Pfizer injections for children 5 years of age and older. Damages propose 'billionaire tax' for Build Back Better plan. UN: Climate promises are almost not enough. NATIONAL NEWS The FDA Vaccine Panel approves Pfizer injections for children 5 years of age and older The FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel recommends lower doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID for children 5 to 11 years of age. The Panel held that the benefits of vaccinating school-age children outweighed any potential health risks. A pediatric dose, about 1/3 the size of an adult dose, is recommended. The panel decision is a preliminary step towards making shocks available. Official authorization of the emergency use by the FDA and CDC may come on November 2nd. If that happens, some 25,000 pediatric clinics and children's hospitals across the country will receive deliveries totaling 15 million pediatric doses. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Democrats propose 'billionaire tax' for Build Back Better plan Congressional Democrats have worked intensively with President Biden in recent days to find the details of the Build Back Better act. Some so-called "moderates", especially Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, have opposed some of the plan's proposed "payments" from the outset. Manchin, Cinema and others have rejected the initial plan to raise higher tax rates for business and the rich. Instead, negotiators have proposed setting a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% for businesses with over $ 1 billion in annual profit. This policy would affect perhaps 200 US companies. Yesterday, Democrats also tossed out the idea of special taxes targeting the assets of billionaires. According to some estimates, the US has about 750 people with a net worth over $ 1 billion. During the pandemic, these billionaires together became about $ 2 trillion richer. Many of these individuals have assets that are currently either not taxed or are taxed at very low rates. Critics have pointed out that relying on the assets of such a small number of individuals and organizations to fund the current $ 2 trillion bill is risky. While these would not be the only sources of funding, this could jeopardize funding in the event of an economic downturn. For that matter, billionaires can simply find new ways to protect their wealth. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS UN: Climate promises are almost not enough A new report from the UN shows that existing promises of carbon reduction from countries around the world are not enough to achieve Paris' climate goals. In fact, it is not even close. According to the report, total commitments will reduce carbon emissions by 7% by the target year of 2030. This is far less than the 55% reduction needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The current promises would still allow about 4 degrees heat. The difference may seem small, but its impact will significantly increase the frequency of extreme heat waves, floods and severe storms. The US has historically been the largest polluter in the world. Negotiations in Congress have diminished President Biden's ambitious intentions to reduce emissions. Other solutions have been proposed, but activists and climate scientists say that will not be enough to make a difference. Other major polluters such as China, Australia and India remain highly dependent on fossil fuels and have no clear intentions to reduce emissions. Several fossil fuel interests are supporting "carbon capture" technology as an alternative to reducing fossil fuel combustion. But these technologies are expensive and have not been proven to work. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

