ICS University students win international hackathon





Five undergraduate students from the University of Hawaii in Mnoas Department of Information and Computer Science ( ICS ) won an international hackathon competition, showcasing their elite programming and computer development skills. The team received $ 5,000 in cash and services for the win. Another whoops The Mnoa team won third place, earning $ 1,200 in cash and services. of Meteor Hackathon October 15–20 challenged teams to build an influential application for a cause, business model, nonprofit, or other field. Hackathon was organized by Meteor Software, a startup that created Meteor, a free, open source JavaScript web framework. whoops Mnoa teams Anna Bell, Daphne Station, Jerome Gallego, Michael Gainey AND Timothy Huo won first place for “EcoCamino”, an app created to support the organization of sustainability-related events, such as cleanups and seminars that raise environmental awareness to the public. “Behind every great application is a lot of work and communication to meet deadlines and create something special,” said Campainha, a ICS high. “Hackathon taught me the areas in which I thrive versus the areas I need to improve. “These are not situations you face every day until you compete to develop a project and have a team that relies on you to do your part.” Estacio, also a ICS senior, added, “For me, the best thing about joining a hackathon was the self-exploration I experienced. “Not only did he test the knowledge and skills I already have, but he also showed me that I am capable of much more than I thought.” Yong Kim, Yeji Han, Kai Hwang AND Cheolhoon Choi won third place for CoKoa, an application to support the organization of secure face-to-face meetings during the pandemic. All students participated in the hackathon as part of a ICS course with special topics taught by the professor Philip Johnson. Hackathons offer a fast-paced development experience in which team communication, creativity, adaptability and hard work are the keys to success. The same qualities are highly valued in Hawaiihigh-tech industry. “I feel that all the students who participated took important lessons that are difficult to take in a traditional classroom environment,” he said. This program is an example of whoops Mnoa’s goals Increasing student success ( PDF ) and Excellence in Research: Advancing the Research Enterprise and Creative Work ( PDF ), two of the four goals identified in Strategic Plan 2015–25 ( PDF ), updated in December 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2021/10/28/hackathon-students-victorious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos