“Absolutely Absurd and Funny” – CBS Denver

UPDATE: No arrests have been made so far after American Airlines flight was diverted to Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – A man is suspected of attacking a flight attendant during an American Airlines flight and the plane was diverted to Denver International Airport. American Airlines Flight 976 landed safely in Colorado on Wednesday night.

The flight departed from JFK International Airport in New York and departed for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in the Los Angeles area. The attack occurred while the plane was over Ohio.

The passenger was arrested by law enforcement. The flight attendant was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

“We are outraged by reports of what happened on board. Acts of violence against members of our team are not tolerated by American Airlines. “We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and to prosecute,” American Airlines officials said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.

“If you are not prepared to wear a mask, you are not prepared to fly, it is a kind of morality of history. That’s why he got angry, “said Mackenzie Rose, a passenger.

American Airlines officials, however, said they did not believe the attack was linked to masks.

Rose said the stewardess was a woman. She called the attack “absolutely absurd and ridiculous”.

American Airlines said the suspect will no longer be allowed to fly on their airline.