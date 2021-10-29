New international flights, border changes not enough for all 46,800 Australians stranded

A quick trip to Barbados to visit a sick relative before COVID-19 reshapes the world has turned into a nightmare for a distant family in northern Queensland, which remains stuck on the idyllic Caribbean island.

Ian Harewood and his wife Junily, a proud wife of Kalkadoon and Olkola, decided to take their 5-year-old daughter to visit Ian’s mother in Barbados in March 2020 after receiving news that she was not well.

Not long after the Cairns-based family arrived, the global pandemic was declared and the world began to close.

“Flights were canceled and we missed our return flight, which was supposed to be in April,” Mr Harewood said.

Junily’s illness on the flight to Barbados soon turned out to be good news for the family, but an added complication to their plans to return home.

“We did not know, but she was pregnant,” he said.

They were able to buy tickets for a second flight to Australia, but it was also canceled leaving them with no alternative but to stay to see the pregnancy.

Now, they are among 46,800 Australians registered for home help.

Trapped on a tropical island a nightmare

Barbados is a small island country in the Caribbean, and while the blissful forests described it as a beautiful place to be, the high cost of living has absorbed their savings and is now affecting their health.

Junily’s pregnancy caused excessive costs as she was not a citizen and the family had to raise funds to pay the bills.

Harewood family members are grateful to have beautiful beaches on their doorstep, but miss home a lot. ( Supplied: Junily Harewood. )

It was a traumatic time for the young mother who had her child alone because Ian was not allowed to be in the room due to COVID regulations and her family was inaccessible in Australia.

“I had to go to the hospital twice because I had pre-eclampsia, so our hospital bill was quite high,” she said.

“I am still struggling with my health [but] “I did not have major follow-ups, which I would like to continue, due to expenses.”

Not being a citizen means Junily has not been able to find work in the country and she has relied on online work through her art therapy business.

Ian is a citizen and has been able to get a job, but it has been low and unemployment is high in the country.

The Harewoods family owns a rental property in Cairns that their family has helped pay for, but bills are being collected.

“It just becomes one challenge after another,” Junily said.

Junily did not know she was pregnant until she arrived in Barbados and the baby is now 14 months old. ( Supplied: Junily Harewood )

The family asks for help

Without direct flights from Barbados to Australia, the family must rely on connecting flights through other countries to try to get home.

“The only two airlines that are currently flying from Barbados are British Airways and Virgin Atlantic,” Junily said.

“When we last checked, the prices are on the roof. You are asking over $ 20,000 for our family of four.”

Qanta’s recent announcement to open flights to the UK ahead of schedule could mean more flights available from the UK if they can get there.

Harewoods son is now 14 months old and they have to find the money for his Australian citizenship.

They also have to pay for costly COVID tests before they can fly to the UK and hope to avoid sudden quarantines or blockages at any stop.

Once they arrive in Australia, they may still face border restrictions and quarantine if Queensland adheres to current regulations.

The Harewood family had no idea what would be ahead when they left Cairns for what they thought was a vacation to see the family. ( Supplied: Junily Harewood. )

In addition to citizenship support letters for their son, Harewoods said all the Australian Consulate was able to do for them was keep them informed of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade flights.

They also contacted local authorities, who either did not respond or said it was outside their authority.

Feeling overwhelmed by the process, the Harewoods now hoped for community support to help them get home.

Federal Leichhardt member Warren Entsch said restrictions on return flights and closure of state borders were inhibitory.

“Recently, New South Wales announced that they would open their state to foreign visitors who have been double-vaccinated and have taken a test before leaving,” Mr Entsch said.

“The federal government has said the priority should be the return of Australians.”