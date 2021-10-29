International Myeloma Foundation Launches Atlanta Area Awareness Initiative to Encourage Early Diagnosis in African-American Community

Atlanta patient advocate Jameca Barrett was diagnosed with myeloma, a blood plasma cell cancer, when she was only 26 years old. The average age of onset of the disease is 70 years, but it is 66 years in African-Americans. At first, she says, “I felt overwhelmed.” But she was quickly educated about the disease. “Your well-being team, especially your primary care physician and oncologist have the knowledge that will guide you towards what is best for you and what is not,” she points out.

Barrett joined one Atlanta Myeloma Support Group, and she soon became an active advocate for policies affecting cancer patients. She will be a panelist featured in the virtual 13 NovemberthM-Power Atlanta Community Workshop (register here to participate), sharing her personal history to help raise awareness of the increased risk of myeloma in the African-American community.

A blood plasma cancer that will affect more than 30,000 adults in the US this year, myeloma is the most common blood cancer in African-Americans and is more than twice as common in people of African descent than in other races and ethnicities. But the good news is that early detection and access to treatment can improve survival.

The main message of M-Power? Getting a myeloma diagnosis as soon as possible and treating the disease before it progresses is the best way to improve survival, says Dr. Joseph Mikhael, Head of IMF Medicine.

“Recent research data show that African-American myeloma patients do well when barriers to early diagnosis and treatment are eliminated,” says Dr. Mikhael. “These findings have been our organization’s call for action to raise awareness.”

According to Dr. Michael, doctors do not usually check people for myeloma during a regular visit because there are currently no national recommendations for screening for myeloma. The complication of a myeloma diagnosis is that some of the early symptoms of the disease are back pain, extreme fatigue, recurrent infections, worsening of shortness of breath are similar to those of other conditions.

“This is why it is so important for African-Americans to learn about the early symptoms of myeloma and let their doctors know they are at higher risk for the disease during regular check-ups.”

In the workshop, Jameca Barrett will compare her myeloma journey with the navigation process in MARTA, Atlanta public transport system. “With the right map,” she says, “you will be your best medical care lawyer. But you can not always do it alone. So you need to seek help.”

PRESENT A FREE VIRTUAL MIELOMA WORKSHOP

To spread the word about the risk and impact of multiple myeloma in the African-American community, the IMF is introducing a free, virtual myeloma workshop. Saturday, November 13th, 10 a.m. ET:

Register now for a free myeloma education seminar featuring a panel of leading experts, including Drs. Ajay K. Nooka AND Charise Gleason , MSN, NP-C, AOCNP (both from Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University ), Dr. Joseph Mikhael , and the patient’s lawyer Jameca Barrett . Topics will include: Simple Myeloma, Managing Symptoms and Side Effects, and Race Issues in Myeloma Care and Survival.

ABOUT MY MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells, the white blood cells that produce antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because it often has spots or multiple areas in the bone where it grows. It can appear as a tumor and / or an area of ​​bone loss, and affects the places where the bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area inside the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and areas. around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE MIELOMA INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is committed to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients, while working towards prevention and cure, focusing on four main areas: research, education, support and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative, an innovative research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org. Follow the IMF on Twitter @IMFmyeloma.

