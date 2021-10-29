International
BC invites 358 foreign workers, international students to the PNP lottery
British Columbia invited 358 candidates for immigration Provincial program of candidates Draws (PNP) held on October 26, 2021.
Candidates from Skills immigration (And Express Entry BC (EEBC) flows of British Columbia Provincial Candidate Program (BC PNP) received invitations to a regular general draw.
More specifically, invitations were made to them by Skilled worker, International graduate and Entry level and semi-skilled SI and EEBC current subcategories.
The minimum scores for that draw ranged from 68 to 91 points. A total of 306 candidates have been invited.
Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration
Since February, British Columbia has also conducted a special round of invitations twice a month as part of its PNP program. These lotteries are taking place due to the high number of candidates from specific sectors of the labor market who were registered in the Provincial Skills Immigration Registration System (SIRS).
The special lottery was conducted according to the SI and EEBC categories and targeted candidates whose profession falls under NOC 0621 (retail and wholesale trade managers) or NOC 0631 (restaurant and food service managers). The draw resulted in 52 invitations with 104 points.
BC has now exceeded 10,000 invitations issued through various BC PNP broadcasts this year.
About PNP BC
BC PNP aims to attract foreign workers who are in high demand in the province and who wish to become permanent residents of Canada.
BC PNP has two main immigration streams, Skills Immigration and Express Entry, both of which fall into sub-categories.
Foreign workers who have accepted an offer of full-time and indefinite employment in British Columbia may qualify for one of the subcategories Skills Immigration and BC Express Entry:
- Skilled worker;
- Health professional;
- International graduate;
- Entry level and semi-skilled.
Admission to the BC PNP International Post-Graduate sub-category is excluded from a job offer and requires the successful completion of several postgraduate study programs.
These flows are managed under BCs Skills Immigration Registration System (MOST). To apply through SIRS, you are first required to register an account. Once this is done, you will be assigned a point based on factors such as education, work experience and language skills.
Candidates with the highest scores from each sub-category are then invited to apply for a provincial appointment to apply for permanent residence when British Columbia conducts one of its regular draws.
If you have received an invitation, you will have 30 days from the date of the invitation to submit a complete application through the BC PNP online system.
Once you submit a complete BC PNP application package, you will be notified of the provincial decision within approximately two to three months. If your appointment is successful, you have the right to apply Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Canada (IRCC) for permanent resident status by provincial candidate class.
The nomination is valid for about six months from the date of confirmation.
As a provincial candidate, you can get 600 extra points according to CRS and therefore have a high enough score to get a Invitation to apply (ITA) during a subsequent Express Entry lottery.
