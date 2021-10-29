Long-term care resident in Toronto receives a Fido / Rogers bill of more than $ 1,000





Lena Ip says her 92-year-old mother was upset when she saw her monthly Fido cell phone bill at 18 times the normal amount in just one month. “She felt hit by a stone,” Ip told Global News in an email asking for help. Ip’s mother, Yuk Ling Wat, lives in a long-term care home in Scarborough. She relies on her phone to communicate with others, including her daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2019, Wat agreed a two-year contract with Fido, a subsidiary brand of Rogers. The monthly bill included the cost of a wireless device, telephone service and broadcast time, as well as a fixed long-distance plan that allowed him to call remote family members in China at low cost. Read more: Rogers agrees to cancel $ 1,200 Ontario senior cable and phone bill The story goes down the ad Her total bill in July was $ 56.50. But the following month it had risen to $ 1059.94. Wat had actually spent less time on the phone, but had paid dramatically more in August. With the expiration of the two-year contract, the “distance promotion” on her account, which included 1,000 international minutes, was no longer in effect, according to the company. A Fido / Rogers spokesman told Global News that Fido sent three announcements to Wat: in April, May and June this year. “We want to always be clear and transparent with our customers and whenever a promotion is decided to expire on a customer’s account, we inform them several times before it ends to make sure they have a notice of important preliminary, “a spokesman told Global News by email.















Ip says her mother paid the bills faithfully on time, but was not notified of any pending changes to her account that would increase the fees. The story goes down the ad The same $ 5 flat rate international calling plan is still offered by Fido. The mystery of Global News called Fido’s customer service to search for a mobile phone device, mobile service and a long-distance plan in China for an elderly person. A customer representative assured the caller that there was no reason for concern: he said there would be no price increase at the end of the contract. In fact, he said the price will go down because the phone will be fully paid by then. The representative said there was no reason for anyone to fear that their bill would increase at the end of the contract.















But Ip says her experience reveals a different story. The story goes down the ad “We talked to seven managers… they (told us) they do not agree with anything,” Ip told Global News. “It felt like we were talking to a wall for a few days,” she said in an interview from Florida. Each wireless provider has its own terms and conditions in the phone plans. Global News contacted the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) for an interview to discuss how wireless companies are expected to handle a terminating contract, particularly with respect to seniors. The CWTA, which talks about the Canadian wireless industry, accepted the Global News request but gave no comment. Initially, Ip said representatives insisted that her mother pay the highest bill over time. She said a payment plan was unacceptable in these circumstances. “Is Rogers expecting uninformed customers?” Especially the elderly? ” she asked. Read more: Airplane points policy costs the loyal member everything, almost half a million miles lost Eventually, after more calls and perseverance, Rogers turned the bill upside down. “We added a preferred international tariff to reduce further long distance tariffs for the client,” the Fido / Rogers spokesman wrote. Asked about the apparent unfairness of charging someone more for long distances when there is a discount plan, the company acknowledged the concerns raised by Global News. The story goes down the ad We know this is a problem for some of our customers and we are working to come up with a solution so that when a promotion is complete, we can move a customer to a suitable market plan without them having to contact us or make the change themselves. a spokesman told Global News. Ip expressed concern that other Canadian seniors may encounter unforeseen problems like her mother, especially if they have no one to supervise their monthly wireless accounts. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

