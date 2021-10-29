China rejects concerns about border law





India fears the new law will be used as a pretext to formalize recent military moves.



A day after India expressed strong concerns about a new land border law to be passed by China, Beijing said it hoped the countries concerned would not make unnecessary speculation on normal legislation. India said Wednesday that China’s new land border law, which will take effect on January 1, should not be used to justify Beijing’s actions along the Current Control Line (LAC), and expressed concern about the law. The law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said, should also not be used as a pretext to formalize any of the recent moves by the Chinese military, from gathering thousands of troops in the front areas to committing numerous violations contrary to the agreements. border past. . MEA said China’s unilateral decision to bring in legislation that could have implications for our existing bilateral agreements … is troubling to us. Read also: Border incidents with China to continue until border agreement reached: Army chief Border development projects The border law sets out various responsibilities for the Chinese military and local authorities in border areas, urging the military to conduct exercises and local governments to increase border development projects. Among these projects are the construction of civilian settlements called border villages in disputed areas along the borders of India and Bhutan. Responding to India’s concerns, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it hopes the respective countries will respect the norms of international relations and refrain from unnecessary speculation on normal Chinese domestic legislation. Its spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Law on National Land Boundaries was passed at the 31st session of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress of China on October 23rd. On the same day, President Xi Jinping signed Order No. 99 of the President of the People’s Republic of China and has issued the document, which is announced to enter into force on January 1, 2022. This law consists of seven chapters and 62 articles. It clearly defines the system of leadership and division of tasks between different departments, as well as between military and civilian authorities. It also provides clear provisions regarding the delimitation and delimitation of national land borders, the protection and management of national land borders and boundaries, and international co-operation in matters of national land borders. He stressed that the main purpose of the formulation and promulgation of this law is the coordination, regulation and further strengthening of border management and the advancement of international cooperation in relevant fields. Mr Wang added that this would not affect China’s compliance with existing treaties on national land borders. with him. Nor will it change China’s position and proposal on relevant border issues. The MEA noted on Wednesday that unilateral moves would have no impact on agreements previously reached by both sides. However, many of these deals are under strain following moves by Chinese armies along the LAC last year, with the crisis in eastern Ladakh still unresolved after numerous rounds of talks.

