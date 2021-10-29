Passenger Railway Defenders Call for Prompt Return of Amtrak International Service





Vermont Business Magazine The New York State Passenger Association and the Vermont Rail Action Network today jointly demanded the rapid restoration of the Amtraks Adirondack train to Montreal along with the Amtraks Maple Leaf train to Toronto with the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border on November 8. vaccinated travelers. Both trains ceased operations in March 2020 as a result of the closure of the international border connected to CoVid. Amtrak resumed operation of Maple Leaf between New York City and Niagara Falls in July, but the Adirondack service remains completely suspended. As we understand that a set amount of time and a checklist of preparatory actions that Amtrak must take before the trains start again is required, ESPA calls on Amtrak, its host railways and the State of New York to move quickly to restore these important opportunities of international travel. said ESPA President Gary Prophet. “Vermonts – and New Yorkers in the north – have been missing Adirondack since it stopped in March 2020. We appreciate the work Amtrak has done to overcome the challenges of CoVid. Railway owners are eager for the train to return. We want to make sure let everyone know that this train is a critical part of the economy and life of the northern country, said VRAN executive director Christopher Parker. Some parties involved in resumption planning have assured ESPA that everything is moving forward towards full service resumption on both lines, however, ESPA and VRAN want to ensure that all parties keep plans on track. Steve Strauss, Executive Director of ESPAs, noted that Amtrack seeks the cooperation of VIA (Canadian Passenger Train Operator), the Canadian National Railway, the Canadian Pacific Railway and the State of New York, which finances the net operating costs of both , to start the restart. We also need the cooperation of the two countries’ border protection agencies to improve the necessary border security controls. Amtrak also offers a daily international train between the State of Washington and British Columbia as part of its Cascades service to the northwest. This service also remains suspended pending the reopening of the border and other preparatory actions. Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs, NY and Rutland, VT resumed in mid-July with the resumption of the Ethan Allen Express. None of the cities had passenger train service for more than a year. Ethan Allen’s trip in August this year was 98 percent of August 2019 levels, in part due to the unavailability of other pre-CoVid trains in the Hudson Valley and Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. About ESPA The Empire State Passenger Association is a nationwide advocacy organization for intercity passenger railroads with a related interest in local transit. ESPA advocates for faster, more frequent, and more reliable Amtrak service across New York State and neighboring states. About VRAN The Vermont Rail Action Network works to educate and engage its members, the public and Vermont public officials on the value of improving freight and passenger rail service. He works to coordinate business and individual interest for better train service in the state of Green Mountain. About state-supported trains Under section 209 of the Passenger Railway Investment and Improvement Act of 2008, states are responsible for the capital and operating cost of Amtrak roads in their states which are 750 miles in length or shorter. The net cost of Adirondack and Maple Leaf trains, after deducting toll revenue, is provided by the NYS Department of Transportation. Similarly, the Vermont Transport Agency funds its share of Ethan Allen and Vermonter trains in the state. (Northeast Corridor train service cost is funded under a separate set of PRIIA rules.)

