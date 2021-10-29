Bell Bowl Prairie Reprieve, Rockford Airport temporarily halts construction | Chicago News





In a dramatic 11 a.m. development, an agreement has been reached to temporarily halt construction activity that would destroy the 8000-year-old remnant of the Bell Bowl Prairie, located on Rockford Airport property and intended for demolition as part of a $ 50 million expansion. airport cargo operations.

On Thursday evening, the Natural Soil Institute, longtime custodian of the Bell Bowl, announced that an agreement had been reached through the U.S. District Court with the Greater Rockford Airport Authority, its board of commissioners, and CEO Michael Dunn.

The parties agreed on a temporary deadline for the Bell Bowl until March 1, 2022, which buys more time for the Natural Land Institute in its effort to persuade the Airport Authority to explore alternative design concepts that protect prairie and bees endangered rusty, patched, according to a statement from the institute.

The Natural Soil Institute had filed a lawsuit against the Airport Authority on Wednesday and the rehearsal hearing was scheduled for Friday morning. That hearing will no longer take place and the institute is withdrawing its request for a temporary detention order, but reserves the opportunity to file at a later date.

For their part, airport officials said they are redesigning part of the expansion project, removing a holding basin planned to be built on the Bell Bowls trail. Construction of an access road that would cross the Bell Bowls top-quality habitat, which was scheduled to resume on Nov. 1, is the part that has been suspended while consultations are underway with federal agencies.

The Conservatives are cautiously content with the short-term victory, but said the fight to save the Bell Bowl is not over, citing the airport press release, which says: We anticipate the resumption of the project in the spring of 2022.

Among the points of contention: in August, the rusty, rusty, endangered bee from the federation was spotted at the Bell Bowl Prairie. Construction of the access road was suspended until November 1, which is considered the end of the bee search season. Conservatives have argued that rusty patches are likely to nest or overwinter in the prairie.

As the Natural Soil Institute noted, the suspension until March 1, 2022, does not allow time to determine if the bee is nesting in the prairie, which should be done in the summer.

Over the coming months, the airport said it will work with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure the project continues and we can plan and develop accordingly. federal and state regulations for endangered species, Zack Oakley, deputy director of airport operations and planning, said in a statement.

The FAA is resuming consultation under the Endangered Species Act with the USFWS to assess impacts on rusty bees, Oakley said.

An initial assessment, conducted in 2018 during a single day in August, resulted in a finding with no significant impact in terms of the planned expansion of loads on the environment. Airport officials say the assessment followed all instructions, while conservatives have called the process deeply flawed.

A core coalition in support of the Bell Bowl rescue has prompted elected officials by phone and e-mail as the clock was ticking towards the Nov. 1 deadline. Among their targets was U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who has been a champion of environmental causes but has also poured millions of federal dollars into Rockford Airport, which has grown rapidly into a freight power plant.

The senators’ office has taken care to note that none of these dollars were used to build the access road, set to split into the Bell Bowl.

On Thursday, Durbin issued a statement regarding the Bell Bowls interim: I continue to encourage both parties to meet for a solution that is in the best interest of the environment, regional jobs and economic development. Today’s announcement is a good first step.

The Natural Soil Institute echoed the characterization of the first step. The reference to airports for the removal of a restraining basin, but no mention of changing the route of entry is troubling, the group said.

The Natural Soil Institute will continue to pursue remedies to protect remaining prairies and ensure we have access to prairie monitoring, the organization said in its statement.

