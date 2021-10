DENVER – (TELI BUSINESS) – QRails has hired Sharon Kirby as the first senior vice president of operations in the UK and Europe. Kirby, an industry veteran with years of experience in managing enterprise sales and partner alliances, will push the launch of the AnyDay platform in the UK and Europe. QRails is best known for its AnyDay platform, the world’s first vertically integrated provider of end-to-end payroll access and other financial well-being solutions. Lastly, UK-based director of partnerships at Hastee, Kirby runs regular webinars and talks on financial welfare events. In its new role, shell oversees operations, ensuring that European and UK business prospects learn how the AnyDay platform can improve employee productivity, increase retention and reduce financial stress. Employees in the UK and Europe face many of the same financial challenges, including wage day living and the inability to pay for an unexpected expense, Kirby said. I will use my experience to continue to show businesses in the UK and Europe the importance of helping their employees get paid when and how they should be paid and, just as importantly, how AnyDay can help them meet this growing challenge in the workplace. Like the US, many economies in the UK and Europe are optimistic that suppressed demand will boost business opportunities and job creation, according to some REPORTS. With global economies in recovery, employers need to apply the easy-to-use application model to their employees’ experience, said Brian Brinkley, CEO of QRails. Sharon has background and experience in educating businesses about the importance of financial well-being and is a great asset as QRails aims to expand our European footprint. Kirby will lead the team outside of QRails UK headquarters as the company expands sales, strategic partnerships and customer service in the region. For more information on QRails and AnyDay, please visit www.QRails.com AND www.AnyDayIsPayday.com. About QRails QRails is an API-driven cloud-based issuer-processor that enables payroll providers, financial institutions, and other fintech service organizations throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe to offer innovative solutions. of digital payments. The company’s flagship solution, AnyDay, is the world’s first vertically integrated provider of end-to-end payroll access and other financial well-being solutions. QRails customers benefit from purpose-built technology that provides secure and flexible APIs, as well as easy access to a team of experts committed to providing responsive customer service. Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its UK subsidiary, QRails Limited, is privately held by a group of industry leaders and leading investors. QRails has obtained industry certifications under PCI DSS, SOC, ACA and GDPR. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

