Asian stocks are slipping despite signs of optimism for the global economy

TOKYO – Asian stocks fell on Friday, despite the latest signs of optimism for the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 standard fell 0.9% in morning trading to 28,559.89 as investors largely maintained a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Sunday’s nationwide parliamentary elections.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled almost continuously for decades, is expected to remain in power. But the opposition is also expected to gain ground amid public discontent over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the economy.

South Korean hemp lost 0.7% to 2,988.09. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 7,381.50. Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.8% to 25,343.14, while Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,514.03.

The massive sale of some tech stocks in after-hours trading cast a shadow. Apple fell 5.4% in after-hours trading as the company’s fiscal revenue for the fourth quarter fell less than Wall Streets estimates. Amazon.com fell 4% in after-hours trading after its third-quarter earnings lost analysts ’forecasts.

While feelings may want to shift to overnight upward movements on Wall Street, market participants will also digest the weakness in the large tech market, which may dampen some optimism, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new levels on Thursday, as the market more than offset the modest losses the day before.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to 4,596.42, marking its third all-time high this week. More than 80% of the shares in the base index closed above. Technology stocks, banks and a mix of companies relying on consumer spending accounted for the bulk of the profits.

The Nasdaq rose 1.4%, pushing the technology index to 15448.12, above its previous record set on September 7th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 35,730.48, leaving it just shy of the all-time high it set on Tuesday.

The Russell 2000 Small Business Index rose 2% to 2,297.98.

Smaller stocks outperformed the wider market in a sign that investors are more confident about economic growth.

Investors welcomed another encouraging set of corporate earnings reports from companies such as Ford and Caterpillar. With just over a third of the S&P 500 companies reporting results for the July-September quarter, about 66% posted earnings and earnings that topped Wall Street estimates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Low interest rates and rising corporate returns have kept investors in a buying mood, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

If you look at the economic data and look at the profits, even though they may have surpassed what could have been considered peak growth rates, they are still growing at very healthy levels, he said.

Bond yields increased. The 10-year treasury yield rose to 1.57% from 1.53%.

Outside of gains, investors received a series of economic updates on Thursday.

Hindered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the US economy slowed significantly to an annual growth rate of 2% in July-September, according to the Commerce Department. This marks the weakest quarterly expansion since the start of recovery from the pandemic recession last year.

The Department of Labor published a more optimistic report on the unemployment situation in the country. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a low pandemic level last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from the coronavirus recession of recent years.

There is a cocktail of economic news coming out that is strong and positive, but in some cases dull, Ball said. This combination, in total, is probably good for the sustainable strength of the economy.

Both the pace of economic growth and the state of the labor market are on the minds of investors as they await the Federal Reserve meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to cut bond purchases and its position above rates. interest.

Rising energy prices have also raised cost concerns for consumers as they pay more to fill gas tanks and heat homes. Crude oil prices in the US rose 0.2% on Thursday and have risen more than 70% so far this year.

US crude rose 1 cent to $ 82.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 14 cents to $ 84.46 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 113.54 Japanese yen from 113.56 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1678, up from $ 1.1679.

AP Business writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.