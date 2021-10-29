Fear with gunfire injures 2 at Los Angeles International Airport





A gun scare caused panic and forced hundreds of people to flee the runway of Los Angeles International Airport, injuring at least two people, local officials and witnesses say. No weapons were found, but two people were arrested. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a person with a firearm was reported at Terminal 1 of LAX Airport. A few minutes later, at 19:39, all flights were interrupted as police officers went to the scene. “Approximately 300 passengers evacuated from the terminal at the airport,” an airport spokesman said in a statement. “Airport police responded and stopped [two people] for further investigation. “There were no shots fired and no weapons were found.” One person suffered “moderate” injuries during the panic and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the spokesman said. A second person suffered minor injuries. Further details about Thursday’s incident were not immediately available. Footage taken at the airport showed passengers walking near a plane and dozens more were seen standing near a wall on the airport property. The FAA reopened the south side of the airfield within an hour of the incident and normal operations resumed only after 9pm, but flights were still affected by the remaining delays. Los Angeles International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. Hundreds of passengers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were forced to enter the asphalt and exit the terminals after an active intimidation by the shooters. The FAA has banned all flights while police are investigating. One suspect is in custody, according to @flyLAXairport. : @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4GQuQDmaw3 Malik Earnest (aliMalikEarnest) October 29, 2021 #LEX pic.twitter.com/4eORvHYxlf xhaxhai k (@ ks572) October 29, 2021

