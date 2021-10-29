BC Indigenous leaders welcome papal visit, but say sincerity and action are key to success

Warning: This story addresses a disturbing topic that may upset and provoke some readers. Discretion is advised.

Seven years ago, Chief Harvey McLeod and his mother traveled away from home in the Upper Nicola Valley of British Columbia to the Vatican.

His mother prayed and watched for 10 days, he told Global News, and on Wednesday during their visit, Pope Francis came out to address a crowd of attendees.

That was when McLeod – a survivor of Canada’s horrific residential school system – looked up from the head of the Catholic Church on a balcony and said, “I’m sorry.”

“I could feel the energy passing through me,” he recalled. “And I know that this was my final forgiveness for the church, so that I can take the next steps in my journey to find my peace and happiness.”

It’s a story he would like to share with Pope Francis as he visits Canada – a step towards reconciliation announced by the Vatican earlier this week.

McLeod, now head of the Upper Nicola Band, attended Kamloops Indian Residential School between 1966 and 1968 – two years that brought him a life of trauma and anxiety, he said.

In those two years my whole life changed from a person of light, happiness and faith to a person who was not himself anywhere – who was cut off from the world, who actually said to himself, “I will not stay in the light.” me. ”

He dimmed that light from being seen, heard, or isolated in the school, whose name is now tragically linked inextricably to Le Estcwy, the 215 missing children whose unmarked burial sites were reported from Tkemlps to Secwpemc in May.

He strongly believes the Pope should apologize when he visits and said the acquaintance would “feel good”. If it does not happen, he added, it will not allow him to stop finding his way to healing.

















Across the country, indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and their families are calling on the Holy See to apologize for the role of the Catholic Church in an assimilation system that forcibly removed more than 150,000 children from their families. First Nations, Mtis and Inuit.

They were placed in so-called ‘schools’, where many were physically, sexually and spiritually abused by those in charge of their care. Many of them were hungry as part of scientific experiments on the effects of malnutrition.

Thousands died and the scars left by those who survived and their descendants are deep.

If the Holy See apologizes for that trauma and genocide between the generations, the leaders of the First Nations in BC say it must be true and be followed by commitments to act on reconciliation.

“Is it because there was a heartfelt need to see 500 years of what you might call or define as genocide? Or was it because of public pressure and embarrassment from the Catholic Church? ” asked Chief Byron Luis of the Okanagan Indian Gang.

“The Catholic Church, I think we all need to understand, is not just a religious body – they are, in fact, a (i) level of government.”

The Vatican has an opportunity to decide “which side of history they want to fall on,” he added, and to set an example of human rights leadership that can resonate around the world.

















Terry Teegee, regional head of the First Nations Assembly of BC, hailed a papal visit, calling it a “marker in our history” if the highest orders of the Catholic Church decide to be responsible.

Indigenous people in Canada are not unfamiliar with gestures and forgiveness, he added, but acts of “substance” are more difficult to achieve.

“We need the data (residential school),” he said, echoing Tkemlps on Secwpemc Kkpi7 Rosanne Casimir’s call for the church to submit all documents related to the assimilation system.

“Furthermore, we need help with the healing resources, the resources promised to us by the Catholic Church, and moving forward would probably mean their commitment to reconciliation.”

Assembly of the First Nations is calling Pope to repeal the Doctrine of Revelation and the concept of ‘terra nullius’ – the legal framework for early Christian explorers who gave them permission to conquer, displace and enslave the country’s first non-Christian peoples.

Both came from a series of papal orders given in the 15th century.

The national organization also wants Pope Francis to return church-owned land to the First Nations in the traditional territory in which it resides and to invest substantial resources – well beyond the $ 30 million promised in September – for long-term healing initiatives.

The pope should also issue a new papal order, he said, decreeing that indigenous peoples and their cultures are valuable and worthy of dignity and respect.

Such measures would be a real step forward, Teegee and Louis said. Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer of the Union of Indian Chiefs of BC, agreed and welcomed the long-awaited visit.

Pope Francis, who effectively runs a country, she added, should also continue his trip to Canada by issuing orders to every single church he commands.

“They operated on them, they directed them. “They have all the data and details,” she told Global News.

“We must have the cooperation of the Pope himself, directly, to mandate and direct all those different churches, especially those that keep records (residential institutions).

The Wilson family is still being rebuilt from the impacts of residential schools, she said, including the loss of a “lifestyle”.

The pope needs to understand the importance of what he is addressing on his tour, she explained, from indigenous names stolen from school-going children to those who were devalued so much by priests and nuns that they were not given proper burials. .

For many indigenous peoples, McLeod said “physical presence” is an important concept – the ability to “hear and see” and to experience an “energy split”.

“The words that will be shared, whatever those words, I can see and feel the energy that comes from the dialogue,” he said, ultimately pleased that the Pope would tread on Canadian soil.

“There is regret, there is understanding of what was shared with the church about the suffering of individuals like me.”

He will know if Pope Francis is speaking from the heart, he added – after all, it will not be the first time he sees the Pope address a crowd.