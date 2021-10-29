Biden will attend summits in Europe as he tries to reach agreement at homeExBulletin

President Biden is leaving Washington to attend the G-20 in Rome and the UN climate summit in Glasgow. But will he make progress to tell home about his priorities as Democrats try to reach an agreement?

A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:

Universal pre-K, more than $ 500 billion in climate change funding and the extension of a tax break for parents – these are the key elements of the $ 1.75 trillion framework that President Biden is trying to sell to Democrats in the House of Representatives. morning before leaving for a diplomatic trip to Rome. The big problem Biden faces – many of those lawmakers will focus on things that are no longer on the grand legislative plan that Biden has sought to pass.

Joining us now from Rome, where he waits for the president to arrive, is NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow with lots of caffeine. Scott …

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: (Laughter).

MARTINEZ: … The fate of this legislation has really been in the air all week. What do we expect to hear from Biden this morning?

DETROW: Yes, Biden is going to Capitol Hill to sell this proposal. He will also deliver a speech at the White House before heading to Rome. The White House says this is a framework, something all Democrats can and should be able to agree on. And it’s very different that this is a final deal, and I have secured the votes I need, which White House officials have specifically refused to say so far when they have spoken to reporters. What they say is that they are optimistic that this could pass in the Senate and this has been the problem along with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Cinema, opposing cost and tax increases in the initial plan. But this has been a tricky balance for Biden for months, because every time the White House accepted and interrupted a program to get those two votes, it made many Democrats in the House of Representatives angry.

MARTINEZ: Can and should be able to agree on – any sense if can and should be made one will be able to agree?

DETROW: That will be the big question. It’s the big question for a long time. You know, the White House was focused on those two Senate votes. They need every single Democrat in a 50-50 Senate. But let’s take an example of something that is no longer planned and has a lot of angry progressives, and that is paid family vacation. Biden had campaigned for this idea of ​​a sweeping progressive change in the social security network. He had not avoided comparisons with Franklin Roosevelt, which really gave a sense of extent that he was at least promising.

Paid family leave, a great example of this – is something the US pursues in the rest of the developed world and something that, after the pandemic, many families who had it really appreciated and realized how much a lifeline it was . This has gone from a 12-week proposal to a four-week proposal. It is now out of the bill. So that’s going to be a big question for progressives. There are also some new tax proposals for big corporations and richer Americans, and this is something where we will have many questions for moderate Democrats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to see how they feel about this.

MARTINEZ: So Scott, how does the time of all this affect his ability to do things in Europe when he goes there?

DETROW: Look; in the long run, if this bill and the infrastructure bill that has been tied up waiting for it never pass, it is really catastrophic for Biden’s presidency. In the short term, even if things still remain unclear – if the timeline is not clear, if it is not certain whether the votes are there, it will be a challenge for Biden because many of these policies are related to gave me. that he is working with other world leaders at the G-20 and then at this climate summit. G-20 – Biden wants to finalize plans for a 15% global minimum corporate tax. Of course, next week’s climate summit in Scotland is about more aggressive plans to quickly reduce carbon emissions. Biden must be able to convince other world leaders that he can pass these things on to his party. If they do not believe he can, it really diminishes his ability to persuade them to take these harsh internal measures in their own countries.

MARTINEZ: What are some of the highlights of the president’s overseas agenda?

DETROW: Two big meetings tomorrow – Biden will meet with Pope, then he will meet with Emmanuel Macron, which is a bit crushed after an agreement Biden reached with Australia and the UK this summer – really upset France . She lost a major military contract with Australia to the point where Macron withdrew the French ambassador to the US, so Biden was on the phone with him to test and repair that relationship. They will meet tomorrow in Rome to fix this.

MARTINEZ: Scott Detrow in Rome. Scott, thank you very much. Ciao.

