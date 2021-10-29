DVIDS – News – Shoulder to shoulder: Marines cooperate on international security





SANTA ANA, PHILIPPINES US Marines and Sailors representing the 3D Naval Division, III Naval Expeditionary Force participated in the first coastal defense exercise held in Cagayan Province, Philippines as part of the fifth repeat of the KAMANDAG exercise, September 28 -October. 8, 2021. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Philippines, along with the Japanese Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, continued their annual training with appropriate measures, demonstrating multilateral commitment to mutual protection and stability in the Indo-Pacific. “We need to be able to maneuver our enemies in the same way that we will be able to maneuver this virus and still be able to continue training,” said Major General Ariel Caculitan, Commander of the Philippine Marine Corps. responsibilities towards the protection and security of our people and our nations ”. The training in the Philippines included bilateral exchanges of case experts, practically in Palawan and northern Luzon in person. These exchanges focused on coastal defense and counter-terrorism, as well as humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations. We always engage with our American counterparts in training to learn from their armed forces and to associate with them, said Major Jonathan Panganiban, Operations Officer for the Marine Battalion-10 Landing Team, Philippine Marine Corps. The objective of this interoperability event is to help develop each sailor to be more proficient in their respective skill set, especially in relation to our coastal defense capability. The subject matter exchange in Santa Ana culminated with a tactical drill where the U.S. and Philippine Marines practiced bilateral coastal defense planning and contingency operations based on a scenario provided by the Philippine Navy Corps. Captain Shane Kim, the Logistics Officer for the Staff Battalion, 3D Naval Division, was stationed in the Philippines with the training force for the duration of the execution. Our partnerships with the Philippines and Japan are essential in this area of ​​operations, so the opportunity to increase our interaction with these partners as part of a multilateral exercise here in both the Philippines and Japan improves our ability to integrate forces rapidly and respond to crisis anywhere in the region. (KAMANDAG is an acronym that stands for: Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat, which in Tagalog means cooperation of naval warriors.) Date of receipt: 28.10.2021 Posting Date: 29.10.2021 03:39 Story ID: 408183 Location: PH Web Images: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, Shoulder to shoulder: Marines cooperate on international security, nga KPT Benjamin Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/408183/shoulder-shoulder-marines-collaborate-international-security

