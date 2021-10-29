Gilles, Poirier leads the Canadian contingent competing at Skate Canada International

It has been two years since Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier topped the podium at Skate Canada International after winning the gold medal.

When the second stop in the Grand Prix race starts this week, the 29-year-old dancers will enter not only as reigning champions from 2019, the 2020 repeat was interrupted due to the pandemic, but also with a bronze medal. world championship in their names. .

“Starting the Grand Prix just feels good. I think we have done so much work and effort in the last two weeks … I think we have started to feel like we are in that perfect place to be successful “, said Gilles.

Skate Canada, which will take place in Vancouver from October 29 to 31, will also see figure skating fans fill the arena. The pair are in ecstasy to nurture that energy again, though some of them are no longer accustomed to it.

“I think the challenge at Skate Canada … will just be to manage our energy so we don’t get too excited by the noise in the building,” Poirier said.

WATCH | Canadian Gilles, Poirier captures the title of classic fall ice dance:

Gilles and Poirier claim the Autumn Classic International Ice Dance title Toronto-based Pepper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Unionville, Ont. 8:10

The team has been meticulous about adjusting their skates after sailing to first place this season at Autumn Classic International.

As they approach the county and the Olympics, the duo say they have modified the “taste” of their programs with newer transitions and dynamic ups and downs. They are excited to share their free dance with the rhythm of Elton John and ‘Long and Winding Road’ as well as the heart behind the pieces.

“Our love for skating and performance has never waned. I think this is the feeling we want to convey and so while the ‘road’ may be history, I think what we really want to shine is our love for our craft and what we do, ”said Poirier.

Live coverage of the ISU Skate Canada figure skating race in Vancouver starts Friday at 4:00 pm ET and can be broadcast on CBCSports.ca. For additional details, see CBC Sports’ full broadcast schedule.

They will be joined by two other Canadian teams, both of which performed in the Autumn Classic.

Canadians Haley Sales and Nicholas Wamsteeker came in sixth while Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha finished ahead of them in fourth. Lajoie and Lagha also finished seventh in the Finland trophy.

Meanwhile, a Canadian trio is also competing in the men’s singles, including Keegan Messing, Roman Sadovsky and Conrad Orzel.

Messing was the only Canadian to skate on a skate at the Grand Prix last year. The 29-year-old performed with numerous applause on Skate America, which he said was “as if someone took away all the bass of your favorite song”.

The skater said he enjoyed “what we had forgotten” with the live crowd in Finland in early October, where he finished fourth.

29-year-old Keegan Messing was the only Canadian to appear at the Grand Prix last year. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Along with the enthusiasm of competing alongside his teammates once again, he also brings sentimentality to the ice as a young father, with his son, Wyatt, inspiring his long ‘Home’ program by Phillip Phillips .n

It could be the last or penultimate season for Messing, he says, aiming to get through the Olympics and world championships.

For the first time since 2018, Nathan Chen will enter after leaving a race where he reached the podium but did not claim the gold medal.

The three-time world champion will do double skating after winning the bronze medal at Skate America. His American friend Jason Brown, who had golden skating in Finland, will also start in the series, as will Russian Alexander Samarin, who finished from the podium in the 2019 Grand Prix final.

Canada’s Schizasto debuts at the Grand Prix

On the singles side, Canadian Madeline Schizas makes her Grand Prix debut.

The 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont, said she is immersed in the experience of learning performance in a difficult field, she reached fifth place in the Cranberry Cup and recorded a personal best in free play in Finland for the ninth.

“The standard in women’s skating has really risen recently,” she said. “We have gone from one or two mistakes in order to clear [skate] being a minimum.

“I compete at my best when I compete against challenging competitors.”

Schizas won the Skate Canada 2021 virtual challenge and is the winner of the 2020 national bronze medal.

WATCH | Gilles, Poirier recounts the silver that was almost missing in the world:

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier relive a world bronze medal Canadian ice jumpers reflect on reaching a world podium and losing in silver by less than a hundredth of a point. 4:52

The Canadian says she used the pandemic to increase the technical content of her program amid a lack of competition.

“I think he just taught me that if you are willing to work hard and you are willing to work hard, you can find a way to be successful.”

Canadian Emily Bausback, the 2020 national champion, and Alison Schumacher, who won the silver medal, are also on the field.

They will face powerful Russian skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, world silver medalist, and Alena Kostornaia, who won the 2019 Grand Prix final. Karen Chen of the United States, who finished fourth in the world, will also compete.

Three Canadian teams also make up almost half of the competition in pairs. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are the silver medalists in defense from 2019, returning after a finish in sixth place in the world.

The Canadians opened their competitive season with a skate for eighth place in Finland.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford have spent time refining their routine since retiring to compete as partners. (Photo courtesy Skate Canada)

In front of them in fifth place were new partners EricRadford and Vanessa James.

Radford has also struggled with a knee injury since Finland, which suffered at large after being hit by James on their triple toes side by side.

The duo said they have improved transitions and perfect elements since their opening competitions, including the change around their free music arrangement.

“One of our main goals is to continue the momentum and progress we gain every day and every time we go out in the race,” James said, adding that while expectations come from ourselves and others, they hope to simply enjoy the opportunity to skate. again.

“We want to do our best skating and have our best result, but when we step on the ice, this is not what we have in our head. And if there is a moment where we can get on the podium, it will be “Just an extra bonus,” said Radford.

Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland complete the Canadian contingent, which will face stiff competition, including China’s Sui Wenjing and two-time world champions Han, 2018 Olympic silver medalists and medal winners of the 2018 Olympics. gold in the 2019 Grand Prix final.