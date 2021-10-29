World leaders go to Scotland for global climate talks. Here’s what you need to know

Nearly 30,000 heads of state, environmental activists, business leaders and journalists are expected to land in Scotland on Sunday for a climate summit coming as world leaders are running out of time to disconnect from fossil fuels and prevent the most catastrophic effects of heat. global. .

Climate scientists say this United Nations conference is critical if the world is to maintain rising temperatures of up to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Beyond this threshold, the dangers posed by extreme heat, floods and fires increase exponentially.

But the challenges are great. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend in person, despite leading the country, which ranks first in the world for carbon emissions. India, Russia and Australia, all major producers of fossil fuels, have not announced more ambitious targets to reduce emissions, as expected by all countries this year. And the credibility of the United States as a climate leader will suffer if congressional Democrats are unable to agree on new climate legislation this week, sending President Biden to Glasgow empty-handed.

Although the climate summit is held every year, diplomats and scientists say the decisions made in the next two weeks will be the most important since the 2015 Paris agreement. While many believe that bringing leaders together in the same room is essential , hopes for great progress are dim. Whether the summit will succeed depends on the willingness of global leaders to go beyond the progress they have already made and to promise further emission reductions.

What is COP26?

The 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties, or COP26 for short, is unlike other global summits that are limited to the richest and most powerful countries. Each year, this conference brings together the 197 nations and territories that signed the 1992 original UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the first global agreement to recognize the threat that human behavior can pose to the climate.

This year the conference will be held in Glasgow from Sunday to November 12th.

Leaders come to the COP with their ambitions, but the main goal of the summits this time is to build the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which requires countries to report on their progress in reducing emissions and announce new climate targets each five years. The UN has no capacity to deliver on these promises and many countries, including the US, have not kept their promises. But peer pressure can be a powerful tool if the countries that use it have credibility.

Who will attend?

There are basically two conferences that take place at the same time. The first is the official diplomatic meeting attended by more than 100 heads of state and their delegations, who will negotiate emissions targets and financial assistance to help poorer countries cope with climate change. The U.S., the world’s second-largest carbon emitter, is expected to have a big show led by Biden, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and other cabinet officials, as well as U.S. climate envoy John Kerry . House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing in a Democratic delegation to serve in a reinforcing role, MP Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) told The Times. And some Republicans in the House of Representatives are expected to attend, led by Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana.

Outside the so-called blue diplomatic area for the blue coats of arms required to enter the areas where intergovernmental talks take place, a second conference draws on multinational corporate leaders, Wall Street bankers, celebrities and climate activists hoping to confront . time with world leaders or at least their representatives. Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are among those expected to attend, according to a Political Reports.

Many participants go to draw attention to their causes. Others go because the biweekly event, like most international conferences, is also one business opportunities and a forum for rubbing elbows with the rich, while classifying their interests as climate-related.

What are the major disagreements?

The fiercest debates will focus if rich countries are making climate promises that are ambitious enough to change the current trajectory of the world, which is heading towards roughly 3 degrees Celsius by 2100.

China, in particular, is under pressure to impose new restrictions on its domestic coal consumption. Although the country vowed to stop funding construction of coal-fired power plants overseas, it continues to adopt new homes that will ensure the burning of much coal for the coming decades. Recent power outages and coal shortages have made it impossible for China’s leaders to abandon coal any time soon.

Australia, one of the world’s leading coal and gas producers, recently announced it would pledge to reach zero emissions by 2050. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opposed raising the country’s emissions reduction target for 2030 and is facing criticism for presenting a plan that environmental advocates see as weak and overly dependent on new technology and consumer behavior, rather than legislation.

Money is also a recurring source of tension.

The rich countries responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming have promised for decades to set aside money to help the poorest countries get away from fossil fuels and adapt to climate change. In 2009, the US and other developed countries agreed that by 2020 they would provide $ 100 billion a year for developing countries, which are among the most affected by climate change.

But rich countries have failed to raise more than $ 80 billion a year. Just a few days before the start of the summit, Canadian and German diplomats announced that they may be able to raise the money by next year and expressed confidence that they will fulfill their commitment by 2023.

How the group plans to make up for the shortfalls this year and in 2020 is unclear. Meanwhile, environmental groups and leaders in developing countries say $ 100 billion is almost not enough.

This is a difficult issue, said Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at E3G, a European climate think tank. Industrialized countries fear the prospect of being hooked financially for decades of fossil fuel pollution, he said. But for vulnerable countries, he added, climate change is an existential threat.

How much can COP26 really affect climate change?

If the next two weeks result in a series of detailed climate promises from the countries responsible for most of the carbon emissions, then the conference could have a major effect especially if the countries keep those promises.

But experts in international climate negotiations say that despite what is happening in Glasgow, much of the work of moving away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy will continue to be done nationally and locally rather than through international diplomacy. For this reason, the details of the net zero emission targets announced by business leaders and citizens before and during these conferences have been closely scrutinized.

After all, what really matters in most of the world is what happens within companies, said David Victor, a professor of international relations at UC San Diego. They are watching the whole process of running the trip.

The spread of COVID is still a major concern. Why is this summit being held in person?

COP26 was originally scheduled to be held in late 2020, but between the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the lack of vaccines, Britain, the host of the talks, requested that it be postponed. A coalition of more than 1,500 environmental advocacy groups called for the summit to be postponed again this year, arguing that vaccines are still impossible to obtain in parts of South America, Asia and Africa and would prevent leaders of many developing countries from meeting the requirements of attending the event. But despite concerns over equality and the fact that the flight of thousands of diplomats to Scotland generates large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, the UN pushed forward.

Karen Orenstein, director of the climate and energy justice program at Friends of the Earth, one of the organizations calling for a postponement, said the conference is not essentially an equal playing field, but would lean even more in favor. of rich countries if it were held virtually. Spoiled Wi-Fi access, technology failures, and large time zone differences are likely to exclude more representatives from poorer countries than a personal conference, she said.

The conference is a closed, elite process, but it is the only process, Orenstein said. And it is really critical that voices from the global south and front-line voices in the US be heard.