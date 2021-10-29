Biden, Macron to meet face to face for first time since clash over Australian submarine deal





The long-awaited bilateral meeting between the longtime allies will take place ahead of the G20 summit in Rome and the next United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to Rome that he expects the meeting to be “constructive and profoundly substantial” and that Biden and Macron will cover a range issues facing their alliance, from “counter-terrorism in the Middle East to the competition of the great powers for economic, trade and technological issues.”

Sullivan said a “predictive” statement is expected to be issued after the meeting, which will address areas of co-operation, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, energy and technology.

The two leaders are expected to be in the same room for other meetings during the summits.

Last month, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a new partnership that includes providing assistance to help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines – a deal that France says was made without its knowledge, jeopardizing a contract. existing billions to supply Australia with oil-powered submarines. The rift escalated to the point where France temporarily withdrew its US ambassador, and even Biden was caught unawares by how angry French officials became over the issue. In mid-September, the two leaders spoke on the phone, seeming to ease some of the tensions. During the 30-minute phone call, Biden seemed to admit the wrong steps in the way his administration had approached the talks. And, most importantly, a joint statement on the call stated that “the two leaders have decided to open an in-depth consultation process, aimed at creating the conditions for confidence-building and proposing concrete measures towards common goals.” Friday’s bilateral meeting marks an opportunity for those consultations to lead to concrete announcements, Clia Belin, a visiting fellow at the Center for United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, told CNN. “The meeting between the two leaders will be the opportunity to make some announcements and see if this crisis was or was not the occasion to set a new common agenda, or if there are long-standing issues that cannot be addressed.” , Belin told CNN. Sullivan told reporters Thursday that the Biden administration feels “very good about the intense engagement we have had with France in recent weeks,” noting his recent visit to Paris, the president’s two phone calls with Macron since submarines spat and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Paris. “We are eager to have the conversation tomorrow because the agenda is really busy,” Sullivan said. “There are so many issues in which we and France come from common values, common perspectives, common interests and we need to align in terms of our political approaches.” The outrage in Paris over the subsidy deal was dismissed by some in Washington, and Bell is not convinced that the US and France see the risk of Friday’s meeting in the same way. “I can tell you that it is very much expected from the French side. I wonder if it is very much expected from the other side,” Belin said, calling the dynamics “a reflection of the imbalance in a relationship.” “One is superpower. The other is this strong middle power. But you have an imbalance. And for France, having a good relationship, or having a clear relationship, with the US – is also a condition, for example, for influence in Europe “, she added. There have been other disruptions, such as the surprise of the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, involving NATO allies such as France. Macron used the pull to argue his biggest vision for European global leadership – particularly his independence from US national security policy. During a speaking From Baghdad this summer, Macron noted: “Whatever the US choice, we will maintain our presence to fight terrorism in Iraq as long as terrorist groups continue to operate and as long as the Iraqi government seeks our support.” The meeting between the two leaders, which clearly seeks to repair relations, comes just four months after their last summit with other world leaders in Europe, where Macron praised Biden and called him “part of the club”. “I think what you are demonstrating is that leadership is partnership and we value it,” Macron said. And asked at the time if the Allies thought America was back, Biden looked at Macron and said, “Ask him,” to which Macron replied, “Definitely.” Macron’s next meeting is a smaller part of a larger topic being played as Biden returns to Europe for summits. Biden, who entered his presidency by declaring that American diplomacy had returned after a period of Trump-led nationalism, is returning to Europe for the second time since taking office amid a more skeptical group of world leaders. Leaders attending global summits in Europe in the coming days, like Macron, have their stakes. The meeting comes ahead of France’s presidential election in April. Macron, who is seeking re-election, is on a fascinating offensive with voters. In June, his party performed poorly in regional elections, which were being closely monitored ahead of next spring’s presidential election. However, given the low voter turnout, political experts said it was difficult to draw conclusions. France is taking over its six-month presidency of the European Union in January – marking a test of Macron’s biggest vision. And with the immediate removal of German Chancellor Angela Merkel from office, Macron, if elected, could become the de facto dean of Europe.

CNN’s Simone Bouvier and Tara John contributed to this report.

