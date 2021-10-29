The Greeks and the Greek Revolution an ancient debt

Hellas: A lyrical drama, composed shortly after the Greek War of Independence broke out in 1821, is generally not considered one of Percy Bysshe Shelley’s best poems. But FORWARD the poem contains the most concise, most powerful English-language summary of the debt that Western civilization owed to the ancient Greeks. “We are all Greeks,” Shelley wrote. “Our laws, our literature, our religion, our arts have their roots in Greece.”

More than 150 years later, French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing did the same when he made a passionate prayer for Greece, newly liberated from military dictatorship, to join the European Economic Community, later the EU. “What is Europe without Plato?” he asked.

Western European and American admiration for ancient Hellenic culture played a necessary role in ensuring that an independent Greek state emerged from the savage war against Ottoman rule in the 1820s. The Greek cause was in great trouble until the British, French, and Russians destroyed the fleet. the Ottomans at the Battle of Navarino in 1827 – “the last great naval battle of the sailing era,” as Mark Mazower puts it in Greek Revolution. Each great power had its own motives for intervention, but, for the Philhellenes everywhere, to support the Greeks was to support freedom, justice, and civilization itself.

Greek independence set a precedent that resonates throughout two centuries of European history to the present day, Mazower says. From Italy and Germany in the 1860s and 1870s to Montenegro and Kosovo in the last 15 years, the formation of new nation-states, large or small, has been a consistent theme of European political development. However, the history of Greece is not the same as the history of the Greeks as a people, like that of Roderick Beaton. Greeks: A Global History illustrates enough.

His book is replete with examples of the worldwide reach of Greek culture over the last 3000 years. Greek trade networks in the 18th century stretched from Marseilles to the Sea of ​​Azov in a pattern similar to that of the 7th century BC. In the mid-17th century the Greeks opened the first cafes in London (Greek Street in Soho testifies to their steady presence in the life of the capital).

Constantine Cavafy, one of the greatest modern Greek poets, was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria – founded by Alexander the Great in or about 331 BC – and rarely visited Greece. After the British novelist EM Forster met Cavafy in Alexandria in 1917, he wrote: “He was a loyal Greek, but Greece was not territorial to him. . . Racial purity upset him, as did political idealism. And it can be caustic for the small peninsula with narrow edges overseas. ”

Beaton, professor emeritus of modern Greek and Byzantine history, language and literature at King’s College London, is an authoritative guide to the countless ways in which Greek words and ideas have shaped the modern world. Alphabet, athletics, democracy, drama, history, pandemic, physics, politics, rhetoric – these are all words that originated in ancient Greek. Much Greek influence was filtered through the Roman Empire. The poet Horace, writing in the first century BC, remarked: “Captive Greece took captive its savage conqueror and plunged its arts into rude Latium.”

A salient theme of Beaton’s erudite and highly readable book is the way in which the once great centers of Greek civilization such as Alexandria, Constantinople, and the southern shore of the Black Sea lie outside the borders of the modern Greek state. After the fall of the Roman Empire in the west in the fifth century, Constantinople emerged as the capital of an eastern Greek-speaking empire that became known as Byzantium. However, after the Western Crusaders conquered the city in 1204, Byzantine power was never restored.

Most Greek-speakers, from the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas to Cyprus and Anatolia, lived for the next seven centuries under foreign rule — the Aragonese, the Catalans, the Florentines, the French, the Genoese, the Venetians, and especially after the fall of Constantinople in 1453. Athens, a shadow of its ancient self, was ruled in the 13th century by a baronial family from Burgundy.

Ordinary Greeks were never more than second-class citizens in the Ottoman Empire, but things could have been worse, as Beaton suggests when he reminds us of the expulsions of Jews and Muslims from Spain from 1492 onwards. Until the 18th century, the Ottomans relied on Greek-speaking aristocrats known as the Phanariots to rule the provinces of Moldavia and Wallachia, now part of Romania.

However, Beaton’s book focuses primarily on ancient and medieval eras. It is three-quarters full before it narrates the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople. Readers who want a more complete treatment of the turbulent experiences of Greece since 1821, can turn to his 2019 book Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation, a story of rare quality.

Mazower, a professor at Columbia University, sets himself the task not only to retell the well-known history of the Greek war of independence, but to place the event in the broader context of modern European history. His book unfolds as an engaging combination of quick narrative and in-depth analysis. “Apart from the abolition of slavery, the cause of Greek freedom” was to discover for the first time in modern history the transformative international power of public opinion expressed in the press and nurtured through accompanying life, “he writes.

Both sides committed atrocities in the war, and Mazower clearly states that some Western European philanthropists who went to fight for the Greeks were shocked by episodes such as the 1822 massacre of Muslim civilians in Corinth. However, it was the Ottoman massacre in 1821 of the Greeks in Constantinople and the public hanging of the city’s Greek Orthodox patriarch that ignited European opinion.

Klemens von Metternich, Austria’s ultra-conservative chancellor, wrote that “beyond our eastern borders, three or four hundred thousand hanged, drowned or crucified do not matter much.” He could not have been wider. Philhellenism and public anger over the repeated Ottoman atrocities created a European liberal consciousness, an impetus for intervention that reappeared during the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s and the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.

As Greek civilians fled Ottoman forces in Asia Minor, the Peloponnese and vulnerable islands, the crisis “transformed international affairs by bringing a new topic to the world’s attention: the suffering non-combatant,” Mazower writes. On the U.S. East Coast, donations in support of Greek refugees flowed from cities, schools, colleges, churches, and even the West Point military academy.

Despite the possibilities, Greece became the first new nation-state to emerge from the multinational empires that dominated the political map of Europe in the early 19th century.

However, these efforts failed far from what was needed to turn the tide of war in favor of the Greeks. Internal divisions on the Greek side were so sharp that in 1824 a civil war broke out within the war against the Ottomans, a clash that foreshadowed similar divisions in Greece during World War I and the 1946-49 civil war. “The democratic spirit was true among the Greeks, but it made military organization impossible and led to a sharp sense of rivalry that was one of the main factors in prolonging the fighting,” Mazower writes.

The prospect for the Greeks was so dire in February 1826 that Colonel Charles Fabvier, a French Napoleonic war veteran who fought the Greeks, wrote: “Greece exists only in name. With the start of the campaign season, there are no more provisions, no more soldiers. nor money. ” The following year, however, the British, French, and Russians agreed to push for a solution that would establish Greek autonomy under Ottoman rule.The three powers did not explicitly threaten war, but cast a strong allusion that if the Ottomans rejected the Ottoman initiative. them, would be followed by some form of military intervention.

The result was Navarino, an Ottoman defeat so pervasive that Greek independence became inevitable. However, as Mazower explains, the British government considered Navarino to be “the most controversial and unwanted triumph”. Under George Canning, foreign secretary from 1822 to 1827 and briefly prime minister until his death in 1827, British policy had moved in an increasingly pro-Greek direction, but his death put the government in his hands. of politicians who were anti-Russian and pro-Turkish. In his speech to the king in 1828, George IV went so far as to call Navarino “the unpleasant event.” Still, the green beans were thrown away.

The Greeks barely got involved in the talks of the three powers in London in 1830, which produced an agreement to establish their country as a fully independent monarchy. Despite the possibilities, Greece became the first new nation-state to emerge from the multinational empires that dominated the political map of Europe in the early 19th century. Earlier this year, in a somewhat repressed way due to the pandemic, the Greeks celebrated the 200th anniversary of the outbreak of their liberation war. There is no better time to remind yourself, as Mazower says, that achieving independence for the Greeks was “the greatest miracle of all.”

Greeks: A global story by Roderick Beaton, Faber & Faber 25 £, 588 pages

Greek Revolution: 1821 and the creation of modern Europe by Mark Mazower, Allen Lane 30 £, 608 pages

Toni Berber is FT columnist for European affairs

