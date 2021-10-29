Airlines and tourist hotspots prepare to welcome international travelers again with confidence

Starting Nov. 8, the United States will begin welcoming fully vaccinated international travelers under a new, less restrictive set of rules for Covid-19.

The new rules require that, with very limited exceptions, non-US citizens flying to the U.S. from more than 30 countries must be fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus three days before boarding their flight.

For passengers who have not been fully vaccinated, the rules will be tightened to require a test done no more than one day before departure for the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement this week.

The CDC is also seeking airlines to collect contract tracking information from passengers boarding flights to the United States.

Relaxed restrictions are good news for the U.S. travel industry that has been hit by the pandemic and (mostly) good news for international travelers hoping to visit the U.S. for business or leisure.

Already, searches and sales of airlines for flights to the US have increased.

We’ve seen an increase in ticket sales for international travel over the past few weeks, and we look forward to safely reuniting countless families, friends, and colleagues who haven’t seen each other in nearly two years, if not longer, Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of the Airlines for America airline trade association, said in a statement.

Along with the increase in ticket sales, however, come increased prices. The cost of an international flight has risen by an average of 12 percent from last month, Nit Adod Damodaran, an economist for the Hopper travel booking app, told NBC.

We expect international prices to rise another 15 per cent from now until the holidays, he said.

Travelers going to the US are likely to find crowded airports and long check-in lines.

Many airlines are still struggling with staffing and retraining issues, said Daniel Burnham, chief operations officer of Scotts Cheap Flights. And because airline staff will now be in charge of verifying vaccine data and Covid-19 test results at the control counter and gathering contact tracking information, this is likely to cause a crowd in the early days. enforcement of these new rules at many European airports.

Travel searches Expedia and Hotels.com have boiled over in anticipation of the reopening of borders and have come to a full momentum that the US marked on November 8, Melanie Fish of Expedia Brands told NBC News. Increasing demand in 2022 is likely to mean fewer travel bargains there, she said.

Shopping is likely to fade first in hotels in popular US cities. City hotels in the US are expected to have high demand, a reverse trend over the past 18 months, says Misty Belles, vice president of global public relations at Virtuoso Travel Network. So say goodbye to low tariffs and flexible cancellation policies.

Cities such as Orlando, New York and Seattle are excited to welcome international visitors, who contributed significantly to local economies in the typical years before the pandemic.

Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, notes that the new requirements for vaccinated international travelers visiting the US are particularly valid for families traveling with children under the age of 18, who will be exempt from the requirement. vaccination and entry will be allowed as long as they meet the negative requirements. testing requirements. This is a plus for the Orlando area rich in theme parks.

Kauilani Robinson, director of public relations for Visit Seattle, said we hope to see our international visits rise to pre-pandemic levels, but be aware that it will take some time to get there, as booked travel is now largely a warning and last minute booked trip. But we expected to see that increase as we entered November.

In New York City, international travel typically generates 50 percent of hotel spending and 50 percent of hotel room nights. International visitors stay longer and spend more, said Fred Dixon, president and CEO at NYC & Company, the city’s visitor office. The decision to open international borders safely is the news we have been waiting for and the blow to the side for our industry.

There is not yet a world-renowned mobile travel license or travel passport for vaccine and COVID-19 test results. But there are tools to help travelers understand what will be required of them at the checkout counter. This includes Delta FlyReady, United Airlines’ Center ready for travel, and Verifly, which is used by American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and others. IATA, the International Air Transport Association, has developed a Travel permit currently recognized by more than 50 international airlines.