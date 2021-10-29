England may become the first country to describe e-cigarettes





The UK Drugs and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is publishing updated guidelines that may allow e-cigarette products to be prescribed to those who want to quit smoking, the UK government said in a statement. declaration Friday.

Manufacturers of e-cigarette products can now turn to the MHRA for their products, which will go through the same regulatory approval process as other medicines available in the country’s NHS.

If the products are approved, it means England will be the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes licensed as a medical product, the government said.

Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher, Chair of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said the news was “excellent”.

“While there is good evidence that e-cigarettes available as consumer products can help smokers quit smoking, we also know that up to one in three smokers in the UK have not tried these devices,” he said. she said Science Media Center. “Smokers have safety concerns and misconceptions about the relative dangers of e-cigarettes compared to tobacco. Bauld said the cost of these devices acts as a hindrance for some. “The option of having approved devices that can be described would reassure smokers about the relative risks and also help reach those who are less able to afford e-cigarettes,” she said. “Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of health inequalities, so anything we can do to help less affluent smokers in particular quit smoking is a step in the right direction.” However, e-cigarettes are not safe, the government acknowledged. “Electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and are not safe, but expert reviews from the UK and US have made it clear that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than tobacco,” the government said in a statement. “A medical-licensed electronic cigarette would have to undergo even stricter security checks,” he added. According to the NHS, while e-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide – two of the most harmful elements in tobacco smoke – “liquid and vapor contain some potentially harmful chemicals that are also found in cigarette smoke but at much lower levels. . “ Alan Boobis, emeritus professor of toxicology at Imperial College London and chairman of the UK Toxicity Committee, said: “I think it is fair to say that using an e-cigarette that meets current consumer standards will be much more less harmful than smoking. “Smokers trying to quit smoking can try evaporation without waiting for a licensed medical product to go on sale before doing so. However, licensed evaporation products will have to meet a standard set by the drug regulator “, MHRA, and in return they will be available to clinicians to recommend to their patients, which will be an important step forward,” he told the Scientific Media Center. Robert West, professor of health psychology in the Department of Behavioral Science and Health at University College London, said the regulatory hurdles to be overcome for a product to be licensed are “huge” and he was not sure that e-cigarette manufacturers independent of the tobacco industry will have the resources to overcome them. “Smokers can now get e-cigarettes from some smoking cessation services, and this move could expand access to e-cigarettes,” West told Science Media Center. “This can very easily lead to a situation where the tobacco company e-cigarettes with limited effectiveness can be prescribed while the much better ones do not. In my opinion, no healthcare provider should prescribe an electronic cigarette manufactured from a tobacco company, “he added. .

