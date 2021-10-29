Vegetable crops, greenhouses and wine vines north of Adelaide have been damaged by the hailstorm

Vegetable growers in northern Adelaide are calculating the cost after hail yesterday damaged greenhouses and destroyed their crops.

The hail hit Adelaide, the Barossa Valley and the northern hills of Adelaide on Thursday, while a second line of storms cut off power to several residents in Adelaide and Riverland.

Among the most affected vegetable crops were lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini, many of which were grown in greenhouses around Virginia, about 30 miles northwest of Adelaide CBD.

Phan Le estimated the damage to his greenhouses and crops at $ 200,000, with almost all of his tomatoes destroyed.

He said it was the worst he had seen in 25 years and the damage was not covered by insurance.

“I want to clear everything up quickly and fix something and do business again, but I do not know when now,” Mr Le said.

“This is all money. It ‘s very, very difficult.

“I hope the government sees the problem and they can help clean up a bit.”

Hail that fell in Adelaide on Thursday. ( Supplied: Emma Azzopardi )

Vegetable wholesaler Bao Giang said all vegetables grown under glass would be too dangerous for consumption if the roof was damaged by hail.

“Only the produce itself would be pierced; even if you can not see the glass in the fruit, it is there,” he said.

Virginia lettuce and cabbage grower Dino Mussolino said there had been extensive damage to his crop.

“We would anticipate that it could be up to 70 percent; however, once a few days we will be able to determine what can still be resolved and shipped to the market and we hope the consumer understands a little bit of bruising does not. will prevent them from buying the product, “he said.

Dino Musolino lettuce crop damage in Virginia. ( ABC Radio Adelaide: Spence Denny )

Government to provide financial assistance

Acting Minister of Emergency Services John Gardner said the state government will provide financial support to those affected by the storms.

“We need to assess the impact and the government will definitely do this this morning and during the day and look at what response is appropriate, but there will certainly be a government response,” he said.

Damaged Tenafeate Creek Wines grape wines after yesterday’s storm. ( ABC News: Sara Tomevska )

AUS VEG SA chief executive Jordan Brooke-Barnett said the damage was widespread and almost no manufacturer was spared.

“If you were not affected by this event, you were very lucky,” he said.

“I have not talked to many growers who have gone through this unharmed.

“In fact, the vast majority of the people I’ve talked to have had really significant impacts.”

A greenhouse damaged in Virginia after a hailstorm. ( ABC News )

The grapes of the grape growers are damaged

Barossa Valley MP Stephan Knoll said the storm had devastated the region.

“I have heard of some pocket farmers in the Eden Valley who have lost all their red grape production,” he said.

“I went for a run around Angaston this morning and it looks okay here, but if you go a little further down the road, it looks a lot more destructive and for grape growers, they only get a crop once a year.”

Tenafeate Creek Winesat One Tree Hill, which was at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak in July, was hit by yesterday’s wild weather.

Owner Larry Costa said at least 80 percent of their grapes had been destroyed.

“You can do nothing, just let it go and that allows nature to get its way,” he said.

“You can do nothing about it, everything is just broken, all the vine leaves and everything is just removed from them, yes, it’s not a pretty sight at the moment.”

Larry Costa’s son, Michael, in front of some of the damaged vineyards at Tenafeate Creek Wines. ( ABC News: Sara Tomevska )