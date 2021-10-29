“Worst Shows of Unruly Behavior” – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) Passengers expressed their feelings with loud shouts when a man who had hit a female flight attendant was escorted by the deviated plane to Denver International Airport on Wednesday night. He was not arrested or charged immediately, despite what the passengers recalled.

Mackenzie Rose was a passenger on the American Airlines flight from New York JFK to Santa Ana, California.

I heard someone punched him twice. I actually saw him walking down the hall with blood on his mask, she said.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the flight attendant accidentally collided with several passengers. Then a man got up and hit him.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker issued a video statement, “We had one of the worst displays of undisciplined behavior we have ever seen when a passenger violently physically assaulted an American Airlines flight attendant.

The plane continued to Santa Ana without the injured flight attendant, who was taken to a Denver hospital and later released.

Another passenger said the injured woman had help aboard the plane, luckily there was a doctor on the flight, he said it was not broken but she was bleeding so they took her to the hospital.

The airline stopped the man from flying with them again.

Parker added, Let me assure you American Airlines will not tolerate misconduct at the airport or in flight of any kind especially towards a crew member or our airport team.

Investigations into the incident are continuing with possible reports following its completion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are investigating the case. They said in a statement that they take seriously all matters involving potential threats to the safety of airlines, crew or passengers.