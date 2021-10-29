Peter Nygard moved to Toronto to face sexual assault charges

Embarrassed former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been transferred to Toronto from Winnipeg to face multiple charges of sexual assault, CBCNews has learned.

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday that they assisted Toronto police in executing an arrest warrant for Nygard, and he was transported to Toronto.

Toronto police issued the arrest warrant on Oct. 1, saying Nygard was being charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forced isolation, for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006.

This comes more than 10 months after he was charged with a series of offenses in the United States.

Nygard, 80, has been in custody since he was arrested at a Winnipeg home on December 14, 2020.

He is accused in the U.S. of sex trafficking and blackmail conspiracy over “a pattern of criminal behavior for decades involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

On the same day that the Toronto indictments were announced, Nygards signed an agreement to bypass the extradition process in court and move directly to ministerial scrutiny by Justice Minister David Lametti.

A spokesman for the federal justice department said Lametti had not made a decision to order Nygard’s extradition to the United States. The spokesman said it would also be up to the minister to decide whether Nygard’s extradition would await the outcome of the Canadian allegations.

Nygard’s lawyer Brian Greenspan said earlier this month that although his client has agreed to continue the extradition process, he still maintains his innocence.

“As in the past, Mr Nygard denies any allegation of criminal conduct. He denies any suggestion that he was involved in conduct for which he should be prosecuted,” he said outside Winnipeg’s legal courts on 1 October.

Jay Prober, another lawyer representing Nygard, said he is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Friday.