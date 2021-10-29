Last for the coronavirus outbreak for October 28th

Panamanian nurses protested outside the Las Garzas Presidential Palace in Panama City on Wednesday to demand that the government secure permanent employment contracts after fighting COVID-19 for nearly two years. (Luis Acosta / AFP / Getty Images)

Take home the COVID-19 tests that come in all publicly funded Ontario schools

With the weather taking a cooler turn, more students attending classes in person than last year, and the possibility of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus circulating to varying degrees in the winter months, the Ontario government announced a significant expansion on Thursday. in connection with rapid testing efforts in the education sector.

The province will provide a supply of in-house testing kits for all publicly funded schools starting in mid-November, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said. The kits will consist of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which require processing in a provincial laboratory and usually take 24 to 48 hours to produce a result. PCR tests are considered to be the most accurate in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, although many rapid antigen tests can give fairly accurate results by providing them in minutes.

“My commitment to parents in the province is to follow the best medical advice to achieve the objectives of keeping schools as safe as possible, in addition to creating a more normal learning experience,” Lecce said.

The government said public health units would have the discretion to use faster antigen tests in what is called a “test-for-stay” approach for asymptomatic, unvaccinated students, in order to avoid long interruptions that were seen in 2020. -21 academic year. There are about two million students in provincial primary and secondary schools.

In addition, unvaccinated educational staff will need to perform three rapid antigen tests each week, out of two currently. Lecce earlier this week said vaccine mandates were unnecessary for the education sector workforce, pointing to getting 85 per cent.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. This means that as vaccination rates among working-age adults increased, employers would expect more of their workers to return in person, making long-distance distance learning for children a challenge for parents to was navigated and an obstacle to getting the economy to produce almost before pandemic levels.

But unlike parts of Europe, where countries like Britain, Germany and Greece were doing tests available in the first months of 2021, Canada and the US have been slower to authorize and provide them with low price. Supply problems have also been reported in North America.

The latest provincial figures show two of the 4,844 Ontario schools closed as a result of COVID-19 infections. Data from the Ministry of Education show that 90 percent of schools have no confirmed active cases.

Provincial tracking shows that 77.8 percent of those 12 to 17 years old have been vaccinated twice, with another six percent receiving one dose. There is an expectation that children ages five to 11 may qualify for COVID-19 vaccination this academic year, as Pfizer has an application for authorization before Health Canada for its doses manufactured with BioNTech.

from national team

Communities work to put parents on board with children’s vaccines for COVID-19 Community groups are using some of the lessons they have learned in overcoming COVID-19 vaccine reluctance in adults to help parents on board with vaccinating their children. 2:05

ON PAPER

Contracting with COVID-19 may provide some immunity. But get vaccinated again, scientists say

A number of recent studies have sparked discussions within the scientific community about the strength of immunity acquired from a previous COVID-19 infection. Some have even suggested that a previous infection provides considerable immunity.

The problem with this, says Theodora Hatziioannou, a virologist at Rockefeller University in New York City, is that the level of natural immunity is quite varied among different people and that protection varies depending on the severity of their previous illness.

“It seems that the sicker you are, the higher your antibody levels are, in general,” she told CBC News. “But overall, most infections are either asymptomatic or very, very mild to moderate. So I would not expect most of these people to have really high neutralizing antibodies.”

Dawn Bowdish, head of research in Canada on aging and immunity and a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, said she was working with people who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and found that they “tend to have fairly strong immune responses”. “because they had plenty of time with the virus.”

She said immunity from previous infection may be enough for “some of the people, some of the time”, but it is “quite proportionate to how sick you are and there is a lot of variability in people who had low-grade infections”.

Bowdish pointed to an example of a person they observed who donated blood and had previously been infected with COVID-19, but only with very mild symptoms.

“We tried to find some evidence that she had any immunity,” Bowdish said of the test results.

The effectiveness of natural immunity can have potential political implications, especially in countries where vaccines are lacking.

In the US, where vaccination is politicized and some high profile conservatives have advocated not to take precautionary measures in order to finally contract COVID-19, the notion of natural immunity, a term which seems to favor American conservatives, has made some liberal commentators are nervous in relation to its implications.

Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, says the extension of immunity after infection is a very legitimate scientific debate.

“And the problem with this current debate,” she said, “is that ignoring natural immunity and saying it ‘s not a thing is leading to a lot of mistrust of public health officials.”

Gandhi and Hatziioannou are among those who have noted what the latter calls “extraordinary” levels of immunity when a previously infected individual fully inhales a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Slow growth in the US as the delta ignited, but even fewer claims for unemployment

The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year this summer, GDP growth of 2 percent, as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections put more strain on supply chains global, leading to shortages of goods such as automobiles, which hit the brakes on consumer spending.

But there are signs in reports released Thursday that economic activity is already regaining momentum amid falling cases of the delta-driven coronavirus. The U.S. economy is now 1.4 percent larger than before the pandemic even with the third quarter hurdle.

“The U.S. economy finally hit a pit in the third quarter, but it will accelerate in the current period,” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

The labor market tightening was confirmed by a separate report from the Department of Labor on Thursday showing that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 10,000 to 281,000 seasonally adjusted last week, the lowest level since mid-March 2020 .

“With so many employers clinging to employees as strongly as Scrooge for farthings, we can even see layoffs go below pre-pandemic levels long ago,” said Robert Frick, a corporate economist at the Federal Navy Credit Union in Vienna, Va.

The labor market enigma has been observed throughout North America. Many older workers retired early when the pandemic struck. Other mostly women were forced to go home as young children were sent to distance learning and many received expanded benefits as Canadian and US governments tried to prevent as much as possible from falling into poverty.

In the last episode of CBC Front burning podcast, Matteo from Cambridge, Ont., who has spent most of his adult life in the restaurant industry, said he was among those for whom the pandemic-induced forced leave prompted a rethinking.

“What CERB [Canada emergency response benefit] it really allowed me to slow down and take a look at what I was doing in my life [work-life] the balance I think everyone saw well, “he said. Matteo is touring the part-time restaurant now as he settles into a new job in another sector.

David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, said Front burning The figures show that Matteo was by no means alone.

“What is interesting if we look at food and accommodation is that by February 2021 about a quarter of a million workers working in food and accommodation were not unemployed, they were actually re-employed, but in another sector,” he said. Macdonald. “I was not really recognized in food and accommodation until June and July when the sector opened seriously.”

With many North American jurisdictions leaning in the right direction with the coronavirus, rising vaccination rates and some pandemic aid starting to dwindle, there are signs that the job market will start to tighten again. But some food service and tourism employers tend to charge customers more, Macdonald said.

Today’s graphics

Stay informed with latest data for COVID-19.

Find out more about COVID-19

For full coverage of how your province or territory is responding to COVID-19, visit your local CBC News website.

To receive this daily newsletter as email,subscribe here.

LOOK answers to COVID-19 questions asked by CBC viewers and readers.

Still looking for more information on the pandemic? Contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions.