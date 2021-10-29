Protesters gather in London ahead of climate summit





LONDON – Protesters began gathering in the heart of London’s historic financial district on Friday to lobby against the use of fossil fuels on the eve of the start of the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The London protests, which were joined by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, are part of a worldwide day of action before leaders travel to Glasgow for the start of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. Many environmentalists call October 31-November. 12 gathers the last chance in the world to turn the tide in the battle against climate change. Activists in London kicked off their day of action at the Climate Justice Memorial outside London’s Lloyd’s insurance market. Protesters demand that the global financial system stop investing in the use of fossil fuels. They are expected to campaign outside a number of London venues throughout the day. Standard Bank International Chartered is set to be the focus of the main action in the early afternoon hours, followed later by a vigil at the Bank of England. Shares are also planned in British banks Lloyds and Barclays. The protesters included people who traveled from the front line of climate change in Asia and the Pacific to call the banks they say are responsible for financing activities they blame for the destruction of their homes. Demonstrators around the world were taking to the streets to spur action now, including coal-hungry Poland, where city sirens were heard at noon in Warsaw and other major cities. The Polish government has been slow to embrace new climate targets, arguing that the country needs time to gradually lift its dependence on coal and move towards more renewable resources. The Glasgow summit is taking place a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six years ago in Paris, nearly 200 countries agreed on individualized plans to combat global warming. Under the Paris Pact, nations must review their previous promises to curb carbon pollution every five years and then announce plans to reduce it even further and make it faster. The hope is that world leaders will encourage each other to do more, while ensuring that the poorest nations struggling to tackle climate change receive the financial support they need. The main goal set in Paris was to limit heat to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since that era. —— Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed to this story

