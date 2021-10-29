Trudeau says Canada, Netherlands must join forces again to fight ‘extremism’, climate threat

Speaking at The Hague Binnenhof with dozens of Dutch parliamentarians present, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called for a new era of partnership between Canada and the Netherlands as both face a “more unpredictable world”.

Citing the liberation of Canada and the Netherlands from Nazi rule during World War II, Trudeau said the two allies are uniquely qualified to work together to address several common challenges: rising cyber-extremism, inequality and intimidation. existential change of climate change.

“If our two countries are connected together, and I know we are connected, it is not just from our common history. It is from our common future,” Trudeau said in his speech. minutes, held in the 13th century, Ridderzaal. the former castle used for official visits like this and the annual state opening of parliament.

“As friends, allies and partners across the Atlantic, Canada and the Netherlands share a commitment to the brighter tomorrow we want to see and the progressive values ​​that will take us there.”

Trudeau specifically identified conspiracy theorists, intolerance, and “angry people marginalized on the Internet,” as urgent issues for the Western world that require a strong response from like-minded countries.

“We are not on the front lines of a world war like our grandparents were. However, this does not mean that we can stand idly by and simply assume that the work they started is done. My friends, our work has just started, “he said.

“My friends, we are confident that what we do today will have an impact tomorrow, because if we sow the seeds of a brighter future, that better day will come. So believed the Canadian soldiers when they landed on the beaches of Europe “80 years ago. This is what they believed as they fought on their way to the Netherlands.”

The Prime Minister honors the war dead in the ceremony

Trudeau had planned to be in Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Dutch liberation, but COVID-19 disrupted those ceremonies. More than 7,500 Canadian men and women died during the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi rule in late 1944 and early 1945, before the surrender of Germany.

Trudeau, in the center, and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, left, visit the Canadian War Cemetery in Bergen op Zoom, southwest Holland, on Friday. (Peter Dejong / Associated Press)

To mark Canada’s significant military sacrifices, Trudeau traveled with Princess Margriet, a member of the Dutch royal family who was born in Ottawa while in exile during World War II to lay a wreath at the Bergen op Zoom Canadian War Cemetery in the south of the country.

Princess Juliana later reigned as Queen of the Netherlands from 1948 to 1980 went with her family into exile in Canada during the Nazi occupation of their country during the war, staying at the Stornoway residence in Ottawa.

Juliana gave birth to Margrietta at Ottawa Civic Hospital in 1943, and Canada temporarily waived its claim to that territory to ensure that the young princess gave birth to a Dutch citizen. The diplomatic gesture ensured that Margriet would not be held off the line of the throne inheritance.

Trudeau and Margriet, accompanied by a bagpiper playing the Last Post, attended a small ceremony Friday at a cenotaph in Bergen op Zoom, a site containing 1,118 war dead. The two then visited three different graves, where the guide told stories about each of the soldiers’ experiences during the war.

In his speech to lawmakers, Trudeau called for war, saying Canada and the Netherlands must gather the kind of force they showed during that military conflict to tackle rising global temperatures.

“As climate change threatens our world, are we not once again called upon to raise a brighter tomorrow for our children?” said Trudeau. “Climate change is the test of our generation.”

Trudeau is scheduled to meet today with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ruttelater to discuss bilateral issues and the upcoming G20 summit in Rome and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, events where the push to address rising greenhouse gas emissions will be evident.

Trudeau and Rutte, who lead the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, are ideologically linked and have been at the forefront of convincing those behind the climate to do more to help reverse rising global temperatures.

Trudeau is greeted by Dominique Kuhling, director of protocol for the Netherlands in the middle, and Lisa Helfand, Canada’s ambassador to the Netherlands, just as he arrives in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Trudeau put pressure on Canada’s emissions targets

While in the Binnenhof, Trudeau received questions from some of the Dutch MPs gathered for his speech. He was challenged by Jesse Klaver, leader of the Green-Left Party, to explain why Canada’s targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are lower than those set by the European Union. If Canada is so serious about the climate, why does its level of ambition not match that of its European allies, Klaver asked.

Trudeau said the fight against climate change cannot be defined by objectives alone; they must also match a realistic plan to shift the economy towards cleaner energy sources. Canada, as a major oil and gas producer, cannot be easily compared to a country like the Netherlands that produces relatively less fossil fuels, Trudeau said.

“So much energy is about setting goals instead of digging to have a concrete plan or roadmap to get there,” Trudeausaid.

At an international climate summit in April, Trudeau promised that Canada would reduce emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, which would reduce total emissions much more than the target set for the time being. first by the former Conservative government and agreed upon by former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna. at the Paris climate talks in 2015.

“One of the commitments I made in Paris six years ago, even as Canada was growing in its climate leadership, was that we would not move forward in announcing objectives until we had a real and concrete plan to meet them. and that’s what we’s. ” I have worked in recent years, “said Trudeau Klaver, who bears a striking resemblance to the Canadian prime minister.

Trudeau said Friday that Canada is “pointing in the right direction to meet 36 percent below the 2005 targets” and will push to further accelerate the transition from fossil fuels.

When he finished answering Klaver’s question, Trudeau mockingly said, “Beautiful hair,” an obvious reference to the MP’s similar hair.

Green Left party leader Jesse Klaver makes gestures during an interview in The Hague, the Netherlands, in March 2017. Klaver, who bears a striking resemblance to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressured Canadian leaders on Friday about the country’s commitments to climate. (Peter Dejong / Associated Press)

The prime minister was also pressured by Raymond de Roon, a member of the Freedom Party, a right-wing populist party, to explain Canada’s position on China, a country the lawmaker identified as a threat to the Western world.

Trudeau assured the MP that Canada is similarly concerned about China’s influence.

“Canada continues to have very real concerns about China and human rights, whether it is the situation with the Uighurs, the situation with Hong Kong or the South China Sea,” Trudeau said, adding that he was grateful that the Dutch were putting diplomatic pressure on China. Michael Spavor. and Michael Kovrig.

“China poses challenges for democracies around the world,” Trudeau said.