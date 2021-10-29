France summons to court the captain of the seized British ship; UK warns “two can play that game”





French authorities seized the ship, fined another British boat and announced the closure of almost all French ports for fishermen from the UK on Thursday, a major escalation in the long-running dispute between allies.

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said in an interview with French television station CNEWS that with a few exceptions, all French ports will no longer be accessible to British ships, referring to ships unloading fish and producing.

The captain of the Cornelis, Gert Jan, is expected to appear in court on August 11, 2022 for allegedly “unauthorized fishing by a non-EU vessel in French marine waters”, according to a statement from Deputy Prosecutor Cyrille Fournier.

“After the inspection, the ship’s captain did not have the required authorization to fish in the exclusive French economic zone,” Fournier said in a statement.

Juliette Hatchman, CEO of the Southwest Fish Producers Organization, told CNN she believes the ship’s crew had “the right license to fish in European Union waters and was therefore fishing fully legally at the time of boarding by French authorities” “. However, Hatchman noted that “it appears the ship could have been missing from a UK approved list”. The latest French measures come in response to the UK government’s refusal to grant post-Brexit fishing licenses to some French fishermen. An EU commission spokesman told reporters on Tuesday that as of 1 October, the UK had issued licenses to 15 of the 47 smallest French vessels applying for fishing in UK territorial waters. Of the remaining vessels, France has agreed to cancel applications for 17 vessels whose evidence of their fishing activity in British waters before Brexit was considered weak, the spokesman said. “Two can play in that game,” says UK UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday that the British government “reserves the ability to respond proportionately” to France’s retaliatory measures, telling Sky News that “two can play in that game”. “The things they suggest be done – which is basically starting to be difficult at the borders and closing the ports and so on, this is a clear violation not only of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement we have reached with them, but also EU law, “said Eustice.” The comments made by France on this are completely disproportionate. They are unacceptable. “ Eustice added that the latest incident concerns a “very small number of ships that simply do not qualify under the terms of the agreement” reached. A UK government spokesman said: “We reiterate that the government has granted 98% of the license applications from EU vessels for fishing in UK waters and, as has been made increasingly clear, will review any evidence. further for the remainder. “ French Minister for the Sea Annick Girardin said the vessel that was stopped on Thursday was not listed in the EU approved list of UK fishing vessels and the director of the regional government “immediately issued” an order for divert the boat to the French port of Le Havre. A second boat was fined for failing to comply with orders to allow French authorities to board ships to conduct checks, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Girardin. Additional checks by French naval gendarmes found no further breaches of fishing regulations.

Joseph Ataman reported from Paris, Martin Goillandeau reported from London.

