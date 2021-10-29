Canada would be the ‘perfect home’ for NATO’s Climate Security Center, says Dutch-National PM

The Netherlands poured its support behind a new NATO center of excellence to study the security threats posed by climate change on Friday, during the official visit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a joint press conference with Trudeau on Friday how much around the world, “NATO is also focusing more on the issue of climate”.

“And that’s why we’re working at NATO ‘s center of excellence on climate and security,” he said, standing next to Trudeau.

“Canada has offered to host the center. “From the Dutch point of view, Canada would be the perfect home for this platform, given its strong profile and commitment to this important issue.”

Trudeau initially announced the intention to ask allies to support the development of a NATO climate security excellence center during the NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels in June.

The hope is that the design and negotiation process will take place this year and next, and the establishment of the center itself will begin in 2023. Canada said the center would help NATO members better understand, adapt and mitigate the security consequences of climate change.

Earlier this month, the United States released climate security strategies from several departments, including Defense, National Security, and Trade, to look at ways to deal with how climate disasters can force mass migration of people. exacerbating the conflict and starting new wars.

The Pentagon and British defense departments have been developing climate security plans for more than a decade.

The new Canadian center would become a strategic addition to more than two dozen such NATO institutes. The centers offer military alliance expertise and research capability to develop doctrines and approaches to a wide range of global security challenges.

They are based mainly in European countries and are dedicated to the study of civil-military operations, cyber defense, military medicine, energy security, naval warfare, counterterrorism, cold weather operations, among others.

In recent years, the Estonian-based NATO Cyber ​​Center for Excellence has focused on combating internet-based warfare it has involved against threats posed by Russian hackers aiming to undermine Western democracies through disinformation campaigns.

Trudeau is in the Netherlands on an official visit, opening his day by delivering a speech and receiving questions from members of the House of Representatives and Senate in the historic Ridderzaal.

Trudeau identified disinformation campaigns and extremism as a serious threat to global economies and democracy in his speech earlier Friday in front of Dutch parliamentarians.

Honoring the friendship between Canada and the Netherlands that arose from World War II, Trudeau said the very values ​​and security that Allied forces fought to protect are at stake.

“It’s not just conspiracy theorists and marginalized and angry people online,” he said. “State actors also use disinformation, propaganda and cyber warfare to damage our economies, our democracies, and undermine people’s trust in the principles that hold us together.”

Trudeau did not name any specific state actors, but rather a question from Dutch parliamentarians focused on China’s growing influence, a fact that Trudeau said “poses tremendous challenges worldwide to our democracies and trading systems.”

















And yet, Trudeau said China is too big a player to fully withdraw the engagement.

“We can not claim that China is not there, just cross our arms and ignore it,” he said. “A player is very important in our economies now.”

Trudeau added that countries like Canada and the Netherlands should engage China constructively on trade, on climate change, challenging it on human rights, the situation in Hong Kong, Uighurs, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Trudeau also pushed the Dutch parliament to ratify the comprehensive free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, known as CETA. While the agreement is now largely in force, EU member legislatures are also expected to ratify it.

Trudeau said CETA has opened up markets by protecting the environment and labor rights after he offered a stern rebuke to opponents of the deal: “If you can not make a free trade agreement with Canada, you are probably not in favor of trade. free at all. ”

















The prime minister was also challenged by a member of the Dutch Green party to set targets to curb greenhouse gas emissions that are not as stringent as those promised in Europe.

Trudeau said there has been too much focus on setting objectives and not enough on the actual implementation of policies to meet them.

Later Friday he will visit the Canadian War Cemetery with Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.

















This weekend Trudeau will be in Italy for the G20 leaders summit and will then fly to Scotland for the first two days of the UN COP26 climate negotiations before returning to Canada. Trudeau and Rutte were expected to discuss trade, climate change and global security, including a joint effort to prevent further tragedies involving civilian aircraft flying through conflict zones.