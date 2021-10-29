The UK removes the last 7 places from England ‘Red List’ for Covid





England will on Monday stop requiring any traveler to quarantine government-designated hotels, removing the last seven countries from its coronavirus red list. The change, announced Thursday, ends restrictions on passengers arriving from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. Whether reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine spread both domestically and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone. Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transport in Britain, said in a statement. To date, 65 per cent of people in Britain have received a single dose of coronavirus vaccine, while 68 per cent have been fully vaccinated, according to figures collected by Our World in Data.

The change followed announcements earlier this month that eased testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, reduced England-inspired three-level traffic lights to a single red list and removed 47 countries from that list. But there comes a time of concern about the state of the pandemic within Britain. The reported cases have experienced a long increase, initially driven by infections among children, Britain moved relatively slowly to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15, but since it spread to larger age groups. The vaccination campaign in Britain among adults was early and rapid, and deaths and hospitalizations have not returned to the levels observed in previous increases. They are now significantly higher than anywhere else in Western Europe, however, and hospitalizations are at their highest level since March, when the country was in the midst of a long national stalemate. In Wales, Mark Drakeford, the first minister, has warned that restrictions could be reinstated in the coming weeks to ensure a normal Christmas holiday. New measures could also be introduced, which could see coronavirus transmissions spread to theaters, cinemas and concert halls, according to the BBC. Facilitating travel to England also comes with room for a change. The government said it would continue to review whether countries should be added to the red list every three weeks.

Sajid Javid, Britain’s health secretary, said the government would continue to reserve a number of hotel rooms, on standby in case quarantine requirements had to be restored.

