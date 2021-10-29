International
The Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign starts on Friday
The Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign will launch on Friday, the second time it will do so under the COVID-19 spectrum.
The campaign in Fredericton is scheduled to begin after a ceremony at City Hall at 11:00
Last year, there were concerns among many branches of the local legion about how much money the campaign could bring.
But these fears were somewhat unwarranted, at least in the Fredericton region, according to the president of Branch 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion, Don Swain.
“We are expecting a good campaign this year,” Swain said.
“Last year we raised $ 92,000 and in a good year without COVID, we were a little over $ 100,000. So it didn’t spoil that much, you know, from what we normally get.”
Last year saw fewer businesses voluntarily having one of the popular poppy boxes placed in their stores.
Swain said there have been more businesses this year that have decided to give up poppy boxes, but the legion has also attracted some businesses that have never participated in the campaign.
“There are too many people [who] do not participate in it, you know, I do not know why … I think [they’re] “I just am not happy with it.”
The money collected from donations during the poppy campaign (the poppies themselves are free) is not used for the general expenses of the legion branches.
Instead, the money raised in the country goes to a fund that any branch can use to help veterans with financial assistance, or to help pay for necessary medical equipment or renovate homes.
Swain said the legion will take some precautions during the meeting.
All poppy volunteers will wear masks. Some poppy boxes will also be equipped with wireless technology, so donations can be made simply by printing a credit or debit card.
There will also be changes to the annual Fredericton Memorial Day ceremony.
“All the crowns and everything will be set in advance this year at the Cenotaph,” Swain said.
Swain said the legion is always looking for more volunteers, to help with the poppy campaign, but also to help the legion throughout the year.
This is especially true during COVID, when each event requires more staff to ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID.
“So we have to put someone extra at the door to do that, to check everyone who enters, to make sure they are double vaccinated and they have ID to support it. We have different things we are doing through “The branch we need volunteers,” said Swain.
The Legion said poppies are usually worn during the Memorial season, which falls from the last Friday in October until Memorial Day.
A poppy should be worn on the left jacket over the heart and should not stick to clothing with anything that would obstruct the poppy. An exception are the central black pins that are available through the legion.
