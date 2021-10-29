Students were asked to take a quick test for COVID-19 before the end of the semester

Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) between the ages of 10 and 19 are currently the highest in any age group, with a weekly rate of 1,201 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Rapid testing is a quick, easy, and reliable way to detect asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 among those that are most infectious. Identifying positive cases through rapid lateral flow tests will mean that we can ensure that those with the infection do not return to school where they can pass it on to others. Anyone who has symptoms should isolate and take one PCR test as soon as possible.

It is also important that children be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is now easier than ever, as vaccinations are now available both at school and at a mall.

In addition to testing and vaccination, there are other important measures that children and their families can take to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Be sure to ventilate the spaces by opening windows when you meet indoors, continue to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, and wear face masks indoors that are crowded.

After COVID-19 vaccines, rapid testing and proper isolation is one of the most important ways to break the transmission chains and prevent the spread of the virus, especially when we enter the winter months.

Many families already have quick home tests that can be used. They can also be obtained from your local pharmacy. The government recommends that schools require students and staff to take tests twice a week and that families continue to do so during the holidays.

Taking a quick test before you go back to school will help prevent hidden COVID-19 cases from entering the classroom and ensure that children can continue to learn without interruption.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Insurance Agency, said:

We should commend and thank young people for performing these regular tests, which are such a vital part of our defense against COVID-19, along with vaccinations and other behaviors that help us all be safe, like keeping well-ventilated areas and keeping distance from each. others, especially where spaces are crowded. Many of you will have tests at home, so please use them before ordering new ones and make sure you report the results. Today I am calling on all children to help themselves and each other by getting tested before returning to the classroom, in order to stop the infection in its tracks and keep as many children in the classroom as possible by continuing the education of them and developing their future. . I want to thank once again all our teachers and those working in schools who are working so hard to help keep children safe.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare, Sajid Javid, said:

As students prepare to return to school and college after mid-course, it is vital that they receive quick, free and easy tests that will help detect COVID-19 infections from those who are not showing symptoms to keep the virus. larg. In addition to testing, vaccines are a great protection in our armor. We have already seen tens of thousands of people aged 12 to 17 booking their COVID-19 vaccines part-time at a local vaccination site for winter protection, with more children expected to apply for vaccines in schools next week .

The Secretary of Education, Nadhim Zahawi, said: